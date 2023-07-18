I’m A Celebrity winner on ‘worst time of his life’ after two rehab stays for ‘separate addictions’

I’m A Celebrity winner Dougie Poynter has candidly opened up about two stints in rehab for “separate addictions”.

The 35-year-old musician, who shot to fame in 2004 as a member of McFly, recently spoke to Matt Willis on his podcast On The Mend.

During their chat, Dougie confessed how both of the addictions felt “life-changing” at the time. He also noted that his time spent in rehab was the “worst” and the “best” times in his life.

I’m A Celebrity winner opens up about rehab stints

Dougie, who was crowned I’m A Celebrity champ in 2011 bravely opened up to Matt. He said: “I’ve done [rehab] twice for two separate addictions.

“Both times I felt like they were huge life-changing things, they were like the worst times in my life and the best, for some reason.” He went on: “I still reference my last stint in rehab now whenever I’m like not feeling quite right or something.”

The TV star also admitted how telling his loved ones was tough and added: “It’s horrible, that was like one of the worst parts about it. I think that also plays into why I’m fearful of talking about it, is more what others or friends and family will think, like how it will hurt them knowing.”

‘I hated the attention,’ says I’m A Celebrity star Dougie

Busted star Matt – who has previously spoken out about his battle with addictions, replied: “Because other people feel like they failed you in a way?” Dougie then added: “Yeah I guess, yeah – yeah. Or that like they didn’t know, what did they do wrong.

“I hated the attention, I don’t really like attention like anyway, or the focus being on me, and then when you are the problem child of that scenario and everybody’s like supportive, like amazingly supportive but that – I wanted everyone to calm down a bit like yeah it’s okay, it’s okay.”

Dougie in rehab

Dougie had struggled with alcohol and substance abuse early on in his career. In 2011, he attempted to take his own life but got counselling and entered a rehab programme.

He has previously revealed how a Valium addiction left him unable to remember two years of his life. In 2020, he admitted he was hooked on the anti-anxiety drug from 2016 until 2018 – when he went to rehab.

