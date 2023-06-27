Boy George is reportedly facing bankruptcy after his firm “went bust with £1 million debts”, following former Culture Club member and ex Jon Moss claiming damages of £1.75 million from the singer.

Boy George reached an out-of-court settlement with ex-drummer Jon Moss in March after being sued for a loss of earnings. It follows Moss claiming George “plotted to defraud him”.

He claimed the band’s manager “expelled” him from Culture Club in 2018. He launched a legal case against George and his bandmates for £188,000 for loss of income under the terms of a tour contract. In April, Jon applied to London’s High Court for a Bankruptcy Petition against Boy George.

Boy George firm shut down as he faces bankruptcy

Yesterday (June 26), the High Court ordered the company to shut down as a result of debts owed to Jon Moss. Liuidators took £324,682 of company assets to pay Jon back. The move from the High Court has reportedly led to the singer “facing bankruptcy”. This is despite his reported £500,000 pay cheque for appearing on I’m A Celebrity last year.

Boy George previously denied claims that he “defrauded” his former band member. He said in a statement earlier this year: “My former band member Jon Moss has made the most unfounded and hurtful allegations against me in legal proceedings in the UK. Needless to say, his allegations that I conspired to defraud him are entirely untrue.”

According to the Daily Mail, the collapsed firm, which was set up in 2018, was to be used for handling George’s showbiz pay-outs.

Boy George’s turbulent romance with Jon Moss

Jon Moss and Boy George were in a secret and turbulent relationship in the early years of Culture Club. The pair have both alleged physical and emotional abuse against each other. In his 1995 biography, Take It Like A Man, George said his relationship with Moss was “built on power-tripping and masochism”.

The couple broke off their relationship in 1985. But with continuing tensions heightened by Boy George’s heroin addiction, the band broke up in 1986. The band reunited over the years, before recording their 2018 album Life. But Jon Moss claimed was told to “take a break” from the European leg of the band’s 2018 tour. It meant he missed out on £200,000 in profits.

A previous hearing also heard that Jon had spent £1 million on the legal dispute. Jon’s lawyer, Tom Weisselberg, alleged that the band tried to cause Jon to “rack up as many costs in the process”. He claimed it was in order to discourage him from continuing his claim. According to The Sun, as part of the settlement deal, Jon Moss must not use the Culture Club name in concerts or merchandise.

