Boy George has been left devastated following the death of his beloved mum.

The I’m A Celebrity star’s mother Dinah O’Dowd has passed away at the age of 84.

Boy George’s representatives confirmed the sad news on Monday (March 13).

Singer Boy George has revealed his beloved mum has died (Credit: ITV)

Boy George mum dies

Confirming the news to MailOnline, the Culture Club singer’s reps said he’s “devastated” by his mum’s death.

They also said that Dinah was surrounded by family, including George, when she died.

They’ve also asked for privacy at this time.

Boy George previously opened up about his mother’s health during an appearance on Lorraine in 2020.

At the time, she had been discharged from hospital after a health scare over her heart and lungs.

Boy George has previously opened up about his mum’s health (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Boy George told Lorraine Kelly at the time: “My mum’s good she’s back home now. She was in hospital for two days.

“Luckily it was not corona related, so that was good, and it wasn’t what we initially thought, so that was [good].”

He added: “My mum’s 82 – it’s not the best place for her to be.

Our hearts prayers and love go out to Boy George and his family right now.

“But having said that, the people at Greenwich Hospital were so great to her, and I managed to speak to her on the phone and that was really funny.”

Meanwhile, while Boy George was in the I’m A Celebrity jungle late last year, Dinah opened up about his stint Down Under.

Boy George’s fans have rallied around following the news (Credit: ITV)

Boy George on I’m A Celebrity

Speaking to the Mirror in November 2022 after George had reportedly threatened to quit the show, Dinah said: “George and I are very close and I’m so very proud of him.

“He is always there for me, so his reaction wasn’t a surprise, and I am waiting to hug him when he gets home.”

Fans have began sending their support to Boy George following the news of his mum’s death.

One person said on Twitter: “Sending so much love to @BoyGeorge.”

Another wrote: “Our hearts prayers and love go out to @BoyGeorge and his family right now.”

Someone else tweeted: “@BoyGeorge sad to hear your news.”

