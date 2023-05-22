In Phillip Schofield news, the former This Morning presenter is tipped to sign up for I’m A Celebrity.

Betting experts Casinos En Ligne reckon Phil’s a 10/1 shot to head down under for the ITV reality series. Furthermore, odds have been offered on the the 61-year-old switching to the BBC to participate in Strictly Come Dancing.

Could Phillip Schofield be heading for Australia? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phillip Schofield news

ITV’s managing director Kevin Lygo addressed Phillip‘s TV future as the veteran host announced his departure on Saturday (May 20). He noted Phillip has upcoming commitments with the broadcaster, as well as a new show on the way.

It was confirmed in a statement: “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come.”

Will Phillip Schofield still be on Dancing On Ice?

Additionally, while reflecting on the circumstances surrounding Phil’s exit, an unnamed source also indicated to the Mirror that Phillip could remain in his other established ITV roles.

The insider claimed: “[Phillip] was upset, but firm that if he was going to walk away he wanted to keep his roles on The Cube, the British Soap Awards, and Dancing On Ice – crucially, with or without Holly. And they agreed to the terms he laid out. As far as he was concerned, if he was going to take one for the team, they would owe him.

Phillip has told friends he has been hung out to dry.

“It has all been worked out in the smoothest way possible. But behind the scenes he has told friends he has been hung out to dry.”

Will both Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield remain as hosts for Dancing On Ice? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What will Phillip Schofield do next?

And so, even if he won’t be broadcast into homes four days a week sitting on the This Morning, it sounds as if Phillip will still have plenty to keep him occupied.

Nonetheless, Casinos En Ligne has pondered the likeliness of Phil pursuing other options, too.

Priced at just 2/1 is the possibility Phillip may write a book, with a tell all interview with Piers Morgan rated at 5/1.

16/1 odds are given for Phil bolstering the DJ ranks and joining BBC Radio 2. While a job over at BBC Breakfast is said to be a 50/1 chance.

Appearing as a contestant on Strictly, meanwhile, is given odds of 25/1. And presenting the BBC dance show is considered a 100/1 possibility.

But when it comes to DOI, the chances of neither Phil nor Holly appearing again is evens with Casinos En Ligne.

