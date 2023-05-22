Phillip Schofield ‘completely broken’ over This Morning exit as more shock details ‘revealed’

Phillip Schofield is “completely broken” over his exit from This Morning, a tabloid newspaper claims.

He announced on Saturday (May 20) afternoon he’d quit the daytime series “with immediate effect”. The 61-year-old presenter had fronted the ITV programme for more than 20 years.

Phillip told fans on Instagram that ITV had “decided the current situation can’t go on”. And so, he explained, he wanted “to do what I can to protect the show that I love”.

Phillip’s exit comes after reports of a “cooling off” in his friendship with now former co-host Holly Willoughby dominated headlines for over a week.

Phillip Schofield leaves This Morning latest news

According to The Sun, a source has reportedly told the news outlet that Phillip remains “devastated” and is “completely broken”.

The unnamed source alleged: “Phil feels he has been shown zero respect and he is devastated by how this has played out. He thinks the way he was forced to step down was so unjust and he feels completely broken by how this situation has been handled.

‘Zero respect’

“This Morning was Phil’s life and now he feels he has been knifed without proper consultation.”

Phillip feels completely broken by how this situation has been handled.

The Sun also claims Phillip agreed to step away from This Morning after consulting members of his family.

He was photographed in Cornwall over the weekend with his mum Pat, 85. But, according to The Sun’s reports, he consulted Pat, wife Stephanie and daughters Molly and Ruby before deciding to go.

“For it all to end this way has been incredibly upsetting for him,” the source added.

‘Phil agreed to leave’

ED! has approached representatives for Phillip Schofield and This Morning for comment.

Holly, meanwhile, will not be back onscreen for This Morning this week. Instead she is expected to take an extended break until she returns on Monday June 5. It had already been previously reported she was scheduled to be away for the half-term holidays.

Furthermore, according to The Sun, Holly and Phillip have spoken on the phone since hosting their final show together last Thursday (May 18) and have ‘called a truce’.

