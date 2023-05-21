Kim Woodburn insists Holly Willoughby ‘cannot continue’ at This Morning following Phillip Schofield exit

Holly Willoughby “cannot continue” at This Morning following the announcement of Phillip Schofield’s departure yesterday, Kim Woodburn insists.

Phillip, 61, told Instagram fans he’d quit the ITV daytime series on Saturday (May 20) afternoon after fronting the programme for more than 20 years.

How Clean Is Your House? co-presenter Kim – who rowed with Phil in a previous This Morning appearance – recently slammed him as “very unkind to me”.

Additionally, the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, 81, also claimed last week that Phil’s now ex co-host Holly is “two-faced”. But now she’s called for Hols, 42, to go from the This Morning sofa, too.

Holly Willoughby future on This Morning

Reports indicate Holly will not be back onscreen for This Morning tomorrow (Monday May 22). Instead she is expected to take an extended break next week, returning on Monday June 5. It was previously reported she was scheduled to be away for the half-term holidays anyway.

Kim, meanwhile, has made out she reckons Holly shouldn’t bother coming back at all.

‘The game’s up’

Reacting to the news about Phillip on GB News, Kim indicated she feels he has made the right decision. She said: “I think he realises his position is untenable. I think he has used common sense and he is gone.

“You could tell he was King on that show. I mean, he was really ruling the roost. And whenever I’ve been on with him, he hasn’t been very pleasant. He was downright nasty. He was literally laughing at me sniggering at me.”

I’m praying and hoping that young Miss Holly Willoughby has the common sense to go.

Furthermore, Kim went on: “The game’s up. Everything’s out about him. It’s all been exposed. He’s gone. Now, the only thing I’m praying and hoping is that young Miss Holly Willoughby has the common sense to go.”

‘You think of Phil, you think of Holly’

Additionally, Kim suggested the former presenting partners are perceived as a package by viewers.

She claimed: “[Holly] cannot continue. You think of Phil, you think of Holly. All these years she’s worked with him. She’s heard him be rude in front of people. She’s seen him on the sofa upsetting people. [Holly] never once pulled him up on it. She should’ve told him to stop.”

Furthermore, Kim continued: “She’s not a good presenter. And if she thinks she can run that show, without Phillip, she can’t. She needs to go.”

Kim also reflected on last autumn’s ‘queuegate’ saga: “I could not understand for the life of me when they both were in press tags cutting across the grass. There were people in queues in wheelchairs who had been there six hours. It was rotten.”

ED! has approached a representative for Holly Willoughby for comment on Kim Woodburn’s remarks.

