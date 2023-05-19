The precise date Holly and Phil will take a break from each other – and This Morning?

Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield have been tipped to take time away from This Morning in upcoming weeks.

The ITV daytime co-hosts have been constantly in the headlines for over a week. The intense scrutiny follows tabloid claims their relationship has “cooled”.

Phillip, 61, later shared a statement where he called Holly his “rock”. But he also admitted recent times “haven’t been easy for either of us”.

And now, The Sun reckons the presenting pair will spend some time apart – and away from the This Morning sofa – later this month.

Where were Holly and Phil today?

Phillip and Holly didn’t appear on today’s (Friday May 19) episode of This Morning. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary usually present at the end of the week.

Both Alison and Dermot have been predicted to have significantly increased roles on the show, should there be any changes to the leading line up.

Popular Alison, 48, has been hailed as a potential “saviour waiting in the wings”. And an unnamed source recently claimed Holly would ‘be thrilled to be able to work together more often’ with Dermot.

Additionally, the Friday hosts could have a few more work dates in their diary coming up due if Holly and Phil take a break, as they regularly do around this time of year.

Precise date of Holly and Phil’s break?

That’s because the half-term holidays will soon be here. And, as The Sun notes, the show’s main anchors usually take time off around school breaks.

Term ends in most schools on Friday May 26. As Friday is Phil and Holly’s usual day off, their half-term break is expected to start then. Most kids return on Monday June 5 – the date Holly and Phil would presumably return.

However, it has not been confirmed which of This Morning’s other regular stand ins are filling in over half-term. As well as Alison and Dermot, other stars who have previously appeared if Holly, Phil – or both – are away have included the likes of Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay.

ED! has approached representatives for This Morning for comment about The Sun’s story.

Personally I think This Morning would benefit hugely from some new talent on the show.

Meanwhile, a relationship expert believes Holly and Phil’s friendship could be “at a point of no return”. Lara Asprey told ED!: “I doubt very much Holly and Phil will ever be able to be friends again if they have indeed fallen out. Personally I think This Morning would benefit hugely from some new talent on the show.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

