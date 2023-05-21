Phil and Holly ‘call truce’ in private phone call amid ‘end of an era’ for This Morning

Phil and Holly have spoken on the phone since hosting their final This Morning together, a report claims.

Veteran presenter Phillip, who fronted the ITV daytime series for over 20 years, announced his departure yesterday (Saturday May 20).

He told Instagram fans telly bosses had “decided the current situation can’t go on”. And so, Phillip explained, he wanted “to do what I can to protect the show that I love.”

The 61-year-old’s exit comes after a week of headlines concerning a reported “cooling off” in his friendship with Holly, 42.

But amid such reports, another tabloid account claims the pair have ‘called a truce’ since they last appeared on screen alongside one another.

Phil and Holly are said to have been on the blower since their final show together on Thursday (Credit: ITV.com)

Phil and Holly news

According to The Sun, the now former co-hosts are said to have made moves to clear the air between them.

Phillip has been photographed in Cornwall with his mum in the days following his final show on Thursday (May 18).

But it seems he may have found time to speak with Holly, who he did not refer to in his Insta announcement.

An unnamed source told the tabloid Holly and Phil have picked up their phones to speak each other.

They claimed: “It’s been a very difficult time for them but they talked about the end of an era and called something of a truce.”

They talked about the end of an era and called something of a truce.

ED! has contacted representatives for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for comment.

The pair have been in the headlines for days and days (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Phillip Schofield leaves This Morning

Phillip made no mention of his presenting partner of over a decade as he shared his statement yesterday afternoon.

It read: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

Phillip Schofield shared his This Morning departure statement on social media (Credit: Instagram)

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.