Katie Price reveals son Junior is ’embarrassed’ by her as she makes dig at ex Peter Andre

Former glamour model Katie Price has revealed that her 18-year-old son Junior is “embarrassed” by her dress sense and language.

Katie made the statement about Junior while appearing on her new podcast, The Katie Price Show, hosted alongside her sister Sophie.

She also found time to take a swipe at her ex-husband Peter Andre. Katie shares two children – Junior and Princess – with her ex.

‘I’m not boring’

Reflecting on her reality TV history that documented life with her ex-husband and children, Sophie asked Katie how she felt about being “done dirty” in post-production.

“I never watched it back, I didn’t really get involved in the editing, so I didn’t really care,” Katie admitted. She went on to claim: “Hence the last series I did with an ex husband [Peter] it was the management who edited it and made me look like a cow.”

Sophie continued by asking whether Katie thinks her children are embarrassed by her behaviour. “Junior can be,” she replied. “But I’ve explained to Junior you can’t change who I am. I am where I am because I am different-minded.

“I’m not boring, I don’t hold back, I live in the moment and some of my dress choices if I go on a red carpet or because I’m filthy-minded, I think that can embarrass him.”

Katie described Junior as “quite reserved”. Sophie insisted Katie has become more mindful and aware of that. “That’s therapy that’s taught me that,” Katie replied.

‘There’s no perfect parent’

During an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch in 2021, Katie opened up about being judged for her parenting.

“I do get criticised for the way I bring up my kids, whether it’s the press or on social media, people feel they can say what they want,” the mum-of-five explained, adding: “I call them the parent police.”

“People look up to me as a role model, but I do make mistakes, nobody’s perfect. There’s no perfect parent, you just do what you do.”

Katie said she is “sick to death of defending herself” and “happy with the way I bring up my kids”.

