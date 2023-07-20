Katie Price makes ‘ugly’ comments about daughter Princess’ appearance: ‘I’m not being cruel’

Kate Price recently made a savage remark about her teenage daughter Princess.

The 16 year old is the daughter of Katie and ex-husband Peter Andre.

Earlier this year, she reportedly signed a modelling contract with fast-fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

Pretty much every photo on her Instagram is showered with comments about how much she looks like her famous mother. But apparently Katie doesn’t see it, going so far as to call her daughter “ugly” – and in front of her as well…

Princess Andre often gets likened to her mother Katie Price (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price calls daughter Princess ‘ugly’

Katie recently made an appearance on GK Barry’s Saving Grace podcast. The mum of five discussed various aspects of her colourful life and career. One hot topic of conversation was Katie’s recent nose surgery, which she shared some particularly gruesome details of.

When it came to her children, GK remarked on how pretty Princess was to which Katie shockingly replied: “She was so ugly as a kid, though.”

Katie Price said that her daughter Princess was “ugly as a kid” (Credit: YouTube)

GK, and Princess herself who was in the background as it was said, laughed as Katie continued: “No, you was ugly weren’t you? Google it, I can’t believe how ugly you was when you’re so gorgeous now.”

I know if my babies are ugly or not.

“The genes have come, through,” agreed GK.

However, Katie wasn’t yet done with her roasting as she then went on: “I don’t care what anyone says. It’s not being cruel, I know if my babies are ugly or not.”

Elsewhere on the podcast, Katie also discussed the possibility of her children one day going on Love Island. She suggested that while her 18-year-old son Junior Andre is “too sane” for the show, she has often made Princess practise her “Casa Amor walk”.

Read more: Katie Price plans her own ‘over-the-top’ funeral with 12 black horses and mourners ‘staring at her boobs’

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.