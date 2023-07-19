Katie Price plans her own ‘over-the-top’ funeral with 12 black horses and mourners ‘staring at her boobs’

In the latest Katie Price news, the model has detailed what she would like to happen at her funeral.

The 45 year old was a guest on Kathy Burke‘s Where There’s a Will, There’s a Wake podcast.

The podcast has featured the likes of Dawn French and James Acaster, asking them questions such as: “how do you want to die?”, “where are you going next?” and “who gets your prized possessions?”.

Amongst the questions put to Katie was whether she would like to be buried or cremated.

Katie Price explained what she would like to happen at her funeral (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie Price news: Model sets out funeral plans

Host Kathy made the amusing point: “This is what I find interesting because of your beautiful, enhanced bosom… with cremation, I’m wondering if you’ve got enhanced bosoms. Oh, are you allowed to be cremated?”

If I am cremated they can frame my silicones.

Katie was alarmed by this: “Oh yeah, because they might go all sticky from the silicone, would they melt? Can someone Google it?”

When the answer came that she would indeed have her breast implants removed if she wanted to be cremated, Katie decided she might prefer burial after all.

“Are you joking? No, I’m gonna look awful,” She said: “No, no, no. They can’t do that to me. I’ll have to be buried then. Or, if I am cremated, they can frame my silicones so I’m still in the room. Can’t get rid of me! I may have gone, but you can still stare at them boobs!”

Katie suggested her breast implants could be ‘framed’ (Credit: Splash News)

Katie also set out other plans for the “over-the-top funeral” she wants.

“I want 12 black horses because for my wedding, I had four or six white horses in a Cinderella carriage,” she told listeners.

Now apparently set on the idea of being buried, she also added: “In the funeral box, I want everyone I know to sign it and send me a message so I feel they’re with me. I’d want a mobile phone in there. Fully charged. Because who knows with me, I might [bleep]ing survive in the ground knowing my luck, that can only happen to me.”

Read more: Katie Price hints at secret ‘rift’ with Holly Willoughby amid star’s ‘friendship with Peter Andre’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.