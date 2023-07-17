Katie Price hints at secret ‘rift’ with Holly Willoughby amid star’s ‘friendship with Peter Andre’

Katie Price has hinted at an alleged rift between her and This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.

Speaking during a TikTok live recently, Katie, 45, was asked about her relationship with Holly.

This led the star claiming that Holly ‘doesn’t like her’ due to being friends with her ex-husband Peter Andre.

Katie Price has claimed that Holly Willoughby ‘doesn’t like her’ (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price hints at secret ‘rift’ with Holly Willoughby

Speaking to fans, Katie said: “Holly Willoughby? I think she’s good friends with Pete. That’s why she doesn’t like me, must be. A lot of people are, as they say, ‘Team Pete’. But who cares? I haven’t been married to the man for years.”

Katie was previously married to Peter from 2005 to 2009. The former couple share son Junior Andre, 18, and daughter Princess Andre, 16.

Entertainment Daily! has contacted Holly’s reps.

Katie Price has claimed that Holly Willoughby is friends with ex Peter Andre (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price on car insurance

The star also opened up about the huge amount of car insurance she has to reportedly pay, following the lift of her driving ban. In 2021, Katie was disqualified from driving for two years after she flipped her car while driving under the influence.

Speaking about the insurance, Katie said: “No insurance company will insure me on a new car or anything flash, nothing. So I am just lucky to be on the road in the car I am in, it’s not the car I want to be driving but no one will insure me. I have to wait a year to be able to get a new again.

“The quotes I had for my insurance on a normal car that is £15k was £73k, one was £53k and one was £33k, and they were my quotes because no one else would insure me because of who I am.”

She added: “Then I changed it to author and the insurance is £14k for a year but it’s still not the car I want. I don’t care. I am on the road so it is what it is. I shouldn’t have done what I did, so you have to pay the price.”

