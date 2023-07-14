Full history of Katie Price and Emily Attack ‘beef’ as glamour model takes brutal new swipe

Former glamour model Katie Price has taken another savage swipe at Emily Atack, reigniting their long-running ‘feud’.

Mum-of-five Katie’s most recent remarks came as she promoted a chat with TikTok star GK Barry, aka Grace Keeling. In a video posted on TikTok, Grace says: “Guys, I am with someone proper fishy!”

Katie then replies to her, saying: “Pwhoar Emily Atack, proper fishy mate.” She waves her hand under her nose as she says it.

What happened between Katie Price and Emily Atack?

The pair first clashed in 2019 when Inbetweeners star Emily made a joke about Katie on the I’m A Celeb spin-off Extra Camp. Emily watched a clip of Adam Thomas and Joel Dommett jump into the camp rock pool. Referring to the time Katie and Peter Andre had used it, she quipped that they should ‘get tested in a clinic’.

Katie wasn’t pleased with the remark and uploaded a video making multiple derogatory comments about Emily. She even threatened to fly to Australia to have it out with Emily face-to-face.

In the video, she also hinted that Emily’s ex-partners hadn’t been complimentary about her personal hygiene. She said: “So Emily Atack you think it’s clever do you to slag me off? Who are you anyway?”

Showing her rucksack from the jungle, she added: “Looks like I am coming for you. [If] you have got something to say then don’t say it behind my back on telly, say it to my face because all the men I know you’ve been with haven’t got a good word to say about you.”

A source told The Sun that she was “furious” about the remark. They said: “At one point Katie was saying she’d fly out to Australia and confront her. She’s not going to, obviously, but she was asking around to see if anyone had Emily’s number.”

Emily hasn’t responded to any of Katie’s jibes – not yet, anyway!

ED! has contacted reps for Emily for comment.

