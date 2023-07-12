Peter Andre ‘considering legal action’ against Katie Price’s mum Amy: ’This shouldn’t be allowed to happen again’

Peter Andre is reportedly “considering legal action” against Katie Price‘s mum, Amy Price.

The singer and his wife Emily are believed to be “upset” by comments Amy has been making about him recently…

What has Amy Price said about Peter Andre?

It was recently revealed that Amy Price, mother of Katie and Peter’s ex-mother-in-law, is set to release a book.

Her book, The Last Word, is going to “set the record straight” about Katie. Amy explained in an interview with OK! magazine that it was important for her to release the book as it is a “legacy about her family”.

“It’s about my daughter, Kate. There are so many wrongs that have been published about her or said about her and I want to set the record straight because I know her the best,” Amy said.

However, the book also sees Amy take aim at Peter. In the book, Amy alleges that Peter got with Katie to revive his career.

“My daughter is no angel, but she became a sacrificial lamb in a celebrity slaughter the moment she paired up with Peter Andre. He wanted to be rich and famous, and my daughter unwittingly became part of the plan,” Amy says in her book.

Peter Andre ‘upset’ by allegations made by Amy Price

Amy then continues, claiming that Peter saw an opportunity to couple up with Katie as his career was “in decline”.

“From the word go, something didn’t feel right about Peter; I had an inkling that he wasn’t who he claimed to be,” she said.

She also claims she had a meeting with Peter’s agent prior to his and Katie’s famous I’m A Celebrity stint. In the meeting, she alleges that Peter’s agent suggested they also manage Katie if she and Peter got together.

Unsurprisingly, Peter isn’t happy with Amy’s comments and is now reportedly considering legal action.

“Pete’s considering legal action. He just doesn’t understand why his name keeps being mentioned – it was a long time ago. This shouldn’t be allowed to happen again and is upsetting for him and Emily,” a source told OK! magazine.

ED! has reached out to Peter’s reps for comment.

Katie takes aim at Peter

This isn’t the first dig aimed at Peter recently by the Price family. Earlier this month, Katie made a dig at her ex-husband in a TikTok live video.

During the live stream, Katie was asked whether she misses Peter. “No, I don’t miss Peter Andre what is there to miss? Read my mum’s book and you’ll see exactly why,” she then replied.

Later in the live stream, she slammed Peter again. “Do I love Peter Andre are you joking, ABSOLUTELY NOT. Why are people so obsessed with me and Pete? That was so 10 years ago,” she fumed.

