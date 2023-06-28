Katie and Amy Price smiling
Katie Price’s mum reveals tragic real reason behind incessant cosmetic surgery

Amy has opened up

Amy Price, the mum of Katie Price, has revealed the reason why the star continues to get cosmetic surgery.

Katie, who is 45, has been very open about her numerous cosmetic procedures.

Writing in her book, The Last Word, Katie’s mother Amy has revealed that her daughter’s surgeries come from a place of pain.

Katie Price’s mum reveals reason behind cosmetic surgery

Published on The Sun, the extract read: “When most people have an off day or are feeling a bit down, they change the colour of their nails or dye their hair, but Kate changes the shape of her body. It’s usually her boobs, although she has had liposuction, a mini facelift, a brow lift and a bum lift.

“Attracting men is not her motivation. She does it because she thinks it makes her in control of her body.

“Over the years, we have all come to accept it as part of Kate’s personality, but we have also seen a pattern emerging — relationship difficulties correlate with an urge to change things on the outside, even though it is her inner thoughts and feelings that need attention.”

Katie is the mother of son Harvey, 21, son Junior, 18, daughter Princess, 15, son Jett, nine, and daughter Bunny, eight.

Katie Price’s mother’s illness

Katie’s mother Amy has been battling with a terminal lung condition after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017.

She does it because she thinks it makes her in control of her body.

Speaking about her mother last year on Lorraine, Katie said: “My mum keeps saying to me, ‘Just when I’m about to rest, you do something else, you keep me on my toes.’ We have a joke about it, you’re on a leash around the house.”

Opening up about Amy’s illness, Katie added: “It’s a horrible illness because you’re suffocating… it’s not nice to see your mum like that.”

