Katie Price makes another shock ‘dig’ at ex Peter Andre during live video

Katie Price has made another dig at her ex-husband Peter Andre.

The 45 year old hit out at her ex-husband in a chaotic TikTok live over the weekend, this time in front of the couple’s daughter Princess.

Katie Price makes dig at Peter Andre

On Sunday (July 2), Katie started a TikTok livestream. Many fans tuned in to watch the mum of five go about her life, trying on new outfits, attempting to control her dogs and cooking the family dinner.

She chatted away throughout and invited fans to ask her questions.

No I don’t miss Peter Andre what is there to miss?

According to the Mirror, one of the questions concerned Katie’s love life. Instead of ignoring it, Katie savagely answered the question about whether she missed her ex Peter, saying: “No I don’t miss Peter Andre what is there to miss?”

She then added: “Read my mum’s book and you’ll see exactly why.”

This was all said despite Princess Andre, Katie and Peter’s 16-year-old daughter, being sat at the dining table in the background with younger siblings Bunny and Jett.

What else did Katie say?

However that was not the end of the matter. A further question about whether Katie still had feelings for Peter apparently caused the model to type the angry comment: “Do I love Peter Andre are you joking, ABSOLUTELY NOT. Why are people so obsessed with me and Pete? That was so 10 years ago.”

Katie’s mention of her “mum’s book” of course refers to Amy Price‘s upcoming biography The Last Word. The memoir, which will be released later this week, promises to give an honest account of Katie’s colourful life and career. Judging by sneak peeks published by The Sun, Amy appears to have included some juicy stories from her daughter’s relationships.

Reps for Peter Andre declined to comment on this story.

