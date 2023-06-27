Katie Price’s ‘sex addict’ ex kissed her MUM: ‘I was shocked and tried to ignore it’

The latest Katie Price news has seen her mum claim her daughter’s “sex addict” ex Kieran Hayler once kissed her on the lips.
Amy Price, who has a terminal lung condition, has written a tell-all book. The Last Word promises to give an honest account of her legendary daughter’s colourful life and career.
In a sneak-peek extract published by The Sun, Amy has shared one particularly shocking story about Katie’s third husband, Kieran Hayler.
Katie Price news: Kieran Hayler’s sex addiction
Katie and Kieran were married from 2013 to 2021 and had two children together – Bunny and Jett.
Amy recalled how Katie was introduced to Kieran in 2012 by her friends. “Kate said he was a plasterer and a stripper. We discovered Kieran wasn’t a plasterer — he was just a plasterer’s mate. He was a stripper, though.”
It seems she was not immediately taken by her daughter’s new man, as she revealed: “I wasn’t so convinced about his reliability or independence, so I presented him with a confidentiality agreement. To be fair, he signed it without complaint.”
Later, I had a text from him saying: ‘That was nice.’ I was shocked and tried to ignore it.
Nevertheless the couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance, getting engaged on Christmas Day of the same year and tying the knot just a month later.
However, things turned nightmarish when Katie caught Kieran kissing her best friend on holiday. In the fallout from this, Kieran apparently started having therapy and was diagnosed with a sex addiction. However it seems his infidelity did not stop there, as he continued to send sexual messages to other friends of Katie’s.
‘That was nice’
Still more shockingly, Amy then claimed that her son-in-law even made a move on her.
“Once, after we had been for a meal at Kate’s house, Kieran and I kissed goodbye cheek on cheek and he ‘accidentally’ kissed me on my lips. Later, I had a text from him saying: ‘That was nice.’ I was shocked and tried to ignore it.”
ED! have contacted reps for comment on this story.
Amy Price’s book The Last Word will be released on July 6.
