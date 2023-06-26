Linda Robson explains sexless marriage: ‘Ups and downs’

Linda Robson has spoken out following rumours that her marriage is ‘on the rocks’.

In a recent interview, the Loose Women presenter, 65, revealed that her and her husband Mark Dunford, who she married in 1990, are still very much together despite reports.

She also recently revealed that she’s been celibate for the past two years.

Linda Robson has revealed that her and her husband Mark are still very much together

Linda Robson speaks on marriage

Speaking to The Sun about her marriage, Linda explained that although every marriage has their “ups and down”, her and Mark are still together.

She said: “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs. It’s not bad, we’re doing alright.”

Last week, Linda discussed with her fellow Loose Women panellists if sex can help a struggling relationship.

Opening up on the show, Linda said: “Can I just say I’ve been celibate for two years?,” leading to co-host Denise Welch saying: “I know, but you’ve got to get with the programme.”

Charlene White then asked if celibacy helped her focus more, to which Linda replied: “Well I’ve had no choice, I’ve not had it for two years!”

Linda Robson revealed last week on Loose Women that she has been celibate for the past two years

Linda marriage rumours

Rumours of the Linda’s marriage began earlier this year when friends allegedly revealed that the two were having issues.

A source claimed to The Sun on Sunday: “Linda has been quite open behind the scenes about problems in her marriage.

“They hit a bit of a rough patch before Christmas but they’ve managed to work through it. Linda turned to her family and close friends who supported her through it all.”

Linda and Mark share son Louis, 31, and daughter Roberta, 27. The former Birds of a Feather actress also shares daughter Lauren, 40, with her ex Tony Tyler.

