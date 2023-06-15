Linda Robson talking on Loose Women
TV

Linda Robson makes honest sex confession after shutting down ‘marriage crisis’ claims

She said it how it is!

By Gabrielle Cracknell
| Updated:

Loose Women star Linda Robson has made an honest admission about her sex life, following reports that she was facing a ‘marriage crisis’.

A few months ago it was reported that the Loose Women star’s marriage was on the rocks. However, Linda later shut down these claims, reassuring fans that she “still together” with her husband of 33 years.

Linda Robson and husband
Linda Robson shut down ‘marriage crisis’ reports earlier this year (Credit: Splash News)

However, at the same time, she also made a cryptic comment about there being “a few hiccups in every marriage”. On Loose Women today (June 15), Linda made a further shocking confession that suggested her marriage might indeed be going through a rough patch.

Linda Robson makes honest sex confession

Today, the Loose Women panellists came together to discuss the intimate topic of sex breaks. Linda, Denise Welch, Kelle Bryan and Charlene White considered whether taking a break from intimacy could ever help to repair a relationship.

Can I just say I’ve been celibate for two years.

Never one to hold back, Linda openly confessed: “Can I just say I’ve been celibate for two years.”

“I know, but you’ve got to get with the programme,” shot back colleague Denise, to which Linda replied: “I know, you got me a lady’s little friend.”

Denise Welch speaking on Loose Women
The Loose Women couldn’t contain themselves at Linda’s honest confession (Credit: ITV)

“Can we just clarify that?” asked Kelle, looking confused.

“You know a lady’s little friend,” Linda repeated.

The fellow Loose Women burst into shocked laughter as Denise confirmed she had in fact bought Linda “a lady’s little friend”.

Linda Robson looking stunned on Loose Women

As Charlene tried to steer the conversation back to the topic at hand, asking Linda if celibacy has helped her, Linda repeated once again: “I’ve had no choice because I haven’t had it for two years.”

Linda and her husband Mark Dunford have been married for 33 years. They have two grown up children together – Louis, 31, and Roberta, 27. Linda also has a 40-year-old daughter Lauren from her previous relationship.

