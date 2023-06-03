Loose Women star Linda Robson has asked her children to end her life if she is ever diagnosed with dementia.

Linda revealed she made the heartbreaking decision after watching her beloved mum Rita suffer from the disease and stomach cancer, before she died aged 75 in 2012.

The star has three grown-up children – Lauren, Louis and Roberta. She hasn’t revealed how her children replied to her request.

Loose Women star Linda Robson has made a heartbreaking plea to her kids about assisted suicide (Credit: YouTube)

Loose Women star Linda Robson makes assisted suicide plea

Linda told the Mirror that she’s asked her kids to end her life if she is diagnosed with dementia.

She revealed: “I want them to put a pillow over my face. I said in the meeting [with the producers of Loose Women] that I want them to put a pillow over my face and they said you can’t say that on TV. That’s what I feel like. That’s my biggest fear – dementia.”

Linda added that her mum “died of it” and saw her weight drop to just five stone before her death. She added Rita would’ve been “traumatised if she knew she was having bed baths”.

‘I’d rather not know if I had it’

However, Linda also said that she won’t be getting tested for the early signs of the disease. The Loose Women star said she’d “rather not know” if she had it.

Instead, if she develops dementia, Linda – who has ruled out going to an end-of-life clinic – has instructed her kids to put her in a care home.

“I told my kids, put me in a home. You hear of horror stories of people in old people’s homes so it’s always best to make sure your relatives are okay,” she urged.

Law on assisted suicide, as fans react

As it stands in the UK, all forms of assisted suicide are currently illegal. And that’s something that a lot of people think needs to change.

One said: “I don’t blame her. It is a horrible disease for everyone.” Another added: “This is why assisted dying laws need to change.” A third commented: “If you have enough money you can pay to die with dignity. It should be available to all. People shouldn’t have to rely on people breaking the law to help you.”

However, not everyone agreed with Linda’s plan of action. One said: “Each to their own. Kinder to take a trip to Switzerland though.” Another shared their concern for the impact it could have on her kids: “Yeah, and wreck their lives, riddled with guilt and trauma.”

