Loveable face of Loose Women Linda Robson warned off TV show that could kill her career

We love seeing Linda Robson on our screens – but a risky career move almost put a stop to her sparkling showbiz career.

The 65-year-old became a household name on comedy Birds of a Feather. She now regularly joins the Loose Women panel.

Linda’s career was rocked by a shock career move (Credit: ITV)

But her five decade long career on screens was severely tested when she starred in a controversial television programme in 2017.

Linda Robson recalls risky career move

In a departure from her usual work, Linda joined five other celebrities for a drug-fuelled road trip across America in documentary series Gone to Pot.

You’ll probably never work again.

In a psychedelic bus, stars such as Pam St Clement and Christopher Biggins tried numerous types of cannabis.

Linda’s agent warned her not to do the programme.

She even described it as ‘career suicide.’

Celebrities test cannabis in America (Credit: ITV)

“She said, ‘I don’t think you should do it. You’re a daytime face on television. You’ll probably never work again,'” Linda explained.

“But I said, ‘The series I’m doing is for ITV. I do most of my work for ITV anyway so I don’t see how it can hurt in any way.'”

What is Gone to Pot about?

Linda continued to The Sun that her three children encouraged her to do the show.

Lauren, 40, Louis, 31 and Roberta, 27, dubbed Linda ‘the coolest mum in the world’ for taking part.

Meanwhile, Linda’s kids think she’s ‘the coolest mum’ (Credit: ITV)

And the move seems to have paid off for the star.

Gone to Pot educated viewers about cannabis use. It also called for the substance to be legalised in the UK.

Viewers and critics alike hailed the documentary as a success.

Read more: Linda Robson breaks silence on ‘marriage crisis’ claims as she addresses living situation with husband

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.