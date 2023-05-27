Linda
Loveable face of Loose Women Linda Robson warned off TV show that could kill her career

'You’ll probably never work again'

By Kimberley Bond

We love seeing Linda Robson on our screens – but a risky career move almost put a stop to her sparkling showbiz career.

The 65-year-old became a household name on comedy Birds of a Feather. She now regularly joins the Loose Women panel.

Linda Robson
Linda’s career was rocked by a shock career move (Credit: ITV)

But her five decade long career on screens was severely tested when she starred in a controversial television programme in 2017.

Linda Robson recalls risky career move

In a departure from her usual work, Linda joined five other celebrities for a drug-fuelled road trip across America in documentary series Gone to Pot.

You’ll probably never work again.

In a psychedelic bus, stars such as Pam St Clement and Christopher Biggins tried numerous types of cannabis.

Linda’s agent warned her not to do the programme.

She even described it as ‘career suicide.’

Gone to Pot
Celebrities test cannabis in America (Credit: ITV)

“She said, ‘I don’t think you should do it. You’re a daytime face on television. You’ll probably never work again,'” Linda explained.

“But I said, ‘The series I’m doing is for ITV. I do most of my work for ITV anyway so I don’t see how it can hurt in any way.'”

What is Gone to Pot about?

Linda continued to The Sun that her three children encouraged her to do the show.

Lauren, 40, Louis, 31 and Roberta, 27, dubbed Linda ‘the coolest mum in the world’ for taking part.

Gone to Pot cast
Meanwhile, Linda’s kids think she’s ‘the coolest mum’ (Credit: ITV)

And the move seems to have paid off for the star.

Gone to Pot educated viewers about cannabis use. It also called for the substance to be legalised in the UK.

Viewers and critics alike hailed the documentary as a success.

