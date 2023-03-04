Peter Andre issues ‘strict rule’ for daughter Princess as she ‘lands massive modeling contract’

Peter Andre has issued a rule for daughter Princess following reports she’s landed a huge modeling deal.

The singer, 50, shares Princess with his ex-wife Katie Price. The former couple also share son Junior, 17.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that Princess had landed a contract with online retailer PrettyLittleThing.

Peter has issued daughter Princess with a rule over a career in showbiz (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre and Princess

A source told the MailOnline: “[Princess has] looked up to her mum for years and has aspired to model for a brand like PrettyLittleThing since she can remember.

Junior was 16 before he was allowed to do any scheduled stuff.

“She knows she’s still young at 15 but Pete is going to oversee her work to ensure she’s protected and well looked after.

“The partnership was born organically after Princess posted on Instagram about wearing the brand, it’s naturally a great fit for both parties.”

Princess has reportedly landed a modeling deal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On Friday night, Peter attended the Together for Short Lives ball and addressed his children’s footsteps in showbiz.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Peter explained: “Junior was 16 before he was allowed to do any scheduled stuff.

“And Princess is still doing GCSE’s, so she’s only does little tiny things here and there. No scheduled work – nothing like that.”

When asked if he’s happy for his kids to follow in his showbiz footsteps, Pete said: “Do you know what – they’ve grown up in this industry, they’ve learned to be respectful and they’ve learned to be really kind.”

Peter’s 50th birthday celebrations

Pete recently celebrated his 50th birthday with his wife Emily and his kids.

Peter and Emily, who married in 2015, have two children together – Amelia, nine, and Theo, six.

The family enjoyed a getaway to Dubai to mark Pete’s milestone.

Gushing over the trip on Instagram, Peter said: “Thank you thank you Emily, Claire, Laura and @onthebeachholidays for helping organise the most beautiful surprise birthday celebrations.

“I know I’ve bombarded you with videos but I can’t tell you how grateful I am for this unforgettable time with my family.

“I am back home now and smiling from ear to ear. Theo actually cried when we left and said it was the best ever (apart from being in Australia with my mum).

“I’m not 50 yet, can I do it again next week????? Unforgettable.”

