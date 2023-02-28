Peter Andre fans shocked to discover his actual age as wife Emily makes announcement

Peter Andre revealed his age as he celebrated his birthday on Monday.

To mark the special occasion, Peter’s wife Emily shared an emotional tribute to her hubby on Instagram.

But fans were left speechless by Peter’s actual age as they claimed the singer ‘looks younger than me’.

Peter’s wife shared sweet Instagram message to celebrate his birthday (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter Andre age

TV star Peter’s wife Emily wished her husband a happy birthday yesterday as he celebrated turning 50.

Happy Birthday no way you’re 50 but looking great as usual.

The NHS doctor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to Peter on his special day, as she reflected on their time together and claimed that ‘time truly flies when you’re having fun’.

She also shared that it’s the singer’s 11th birthday since they’ve been together.

The pair have been together since July 2012 after they met through Emily’s father who is also a doctor.

Since then, the pair tied-the-knot in 2015 and had two children together, Amelia and Theo.

Alongside a series of loved-up snaps, Emily wrote: “Happy birthday to my lovely, lovely hubby. It’s your 50th birthday and your 11th since we’ve been a couple!

“Time truly flies when you’re having fun. Thank you for everything you do for our family. We love you all so much @peterandre.”

Fans were surprised to discover Peter Andre’s real age (Credit: ITV)

However, fans are refusing to believe that the Mysterious Girl singer is 50-years-old as the singer has aged ‘like fine wine’.

One commented: “Happy Birthday no way you’re 50 but looking great as usual.”

Another fan wrote: “He’s 50 bloody hell he looks younger than me.”

A third added: “FIFTY! NOT A CHANCE.”

“Happy 50th Peter even though you don’t look it.”

Someone else said: “What can I say? You’re like fine wine Peter that just gets better with age. 50 and fabulous. Have a great day.”

