Katie Price shares gruesome details of nose surgery and why she underwent op

Katie Price has shared the stomach-churning, gruesome details of her recent nose surgery during her new podcast.

During the podcast episode, the mum-of-five also revealed the real reason behind why she underwent the operation…

Katie recently underwent an operation on her nose. The 45-year-old had the surgery in Turkey – and didn’t even tell her mum about it until just before she went under anesthetic.

Speaking about the surgery in her podcast, The Katie Price Show, the model spoke in depth about some of the more gruesome details of the surgery.

“The real reason why I did it is because when I went to Turkey a couple of years ago and there was a new thing called ‘lip lift’,” she told her sister, Sophie.

“It’s like a bull horn lift, where they cut under your nose and it lifts your lips. But they bodged it up. The scar was bad and he nipped it,” she then continued.

The star then continued. She said: “I wanted it re-done because I thought it made my nose wonky. So I actually had it broken. I’ve never had it broken before. I don’t know what it looks like and I don’t know what to expect. I just said, ‘Make my nose look pretty’.”

However, Katie‘s recovery hasn’t been straightforward. She choked on the gauze in her nose, which had gone down the back of her throat. She then had to pull it out, afterward worrying that she’d ruined her new nose.

“I kept coughing thinking, ‘What is stuck in my throat?’ I looked in the mirror and it was a bit of string.”

She then continued, saying: “I pulled it and it was the gauze coming out of the back of my throat. I was like, ‘I’m choking, what can I do? I’m not allowed to take it out.”

She then continued, saying she rang the surgeon after pulling it out.

“I called the surgeon and he said ‘You’ll be alright, just don’t blow your nose or try to wash it because it’s all raw’,” she said.

“So I can now breathe better, finally smell and taste food, and I can sleep without waking up with a dry mouth,” she then continued.

“But I’ve healed really well. I thought I’d have black eyes and everything.”

