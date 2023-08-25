Holly Willoughby’s acting ‘debut’ slammed by furious This Morning viewers

Holly Willoughby made a surprise return to This Morning today (August 25) after being largely absent from the show over the summer.

However, she did not appear in her usual spot on the sofa, but instead via a trailer for her upcoming role in Midsomer Murders.

Yep, you read that right. Holly‘s taken a foray into acting with a cameo in the long-running British detective series. And let’s just say she hasn’t exactly received rave reviews…

Holly Willoughby recently filmed a cameo in Midsomer Murders (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby in Midsomer Murders

Holly’s Midsomer Murders episode hasn’t even aired yet and ITV viewers are already going mad about it on social media.

“Does Holly Willoughby not have enough all ready?” one person complained. “All the actors out there that studied for years and would love a role on such a series but no, Holly who admits she can’t act gets the gig.”

Holly Willoughby is gonna be on Midsomer Murders this weekend #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/tyxNC1qyIo — ❤🦁🇺🇦🇳🇬🇬🇧J🇬🇧🇳🇬🇺🇦🦁❤ (@MissLionHeart) August 23, 2023

“Holly should have done well in that role, but that looks absolute [bleep],” said somebody else harshly. Another person simply tweeted: “Holly, acting.” followed by an eyeroll emoji.

Why do they keep calling #MidsomerMurders Holly’s “acting debut”? Does no one remember Miss Marple 2010? #GoodyCarne #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/IJDvIUUV5p — Love Holly Willoughby (@hollywillslove) August 25, 2023

Many This Morning viewers also pointed out that it was definitely not Holly’s acting “debut” as it was being advertised.

Hey #ThisMorning IMDB disagrees with your ‘Midsomer Murders is Holly’s acting debut’ https://t.co/0c8CGqQtH4 — Mostly Stupid (@mostlystupid) August 25, 2023

Others were frustrated about the sheer amount of airtime the news was given on This Morning.

“You’d have thought they might’ve mentioned that Holly’s going to be in Midsomer Murders at some point,” came one sarcastic comment.

“I bet that segment lasted longer than the amount of time Holly will be in that Midsomer episode,” somebody else agreed.

You can check out Holly’s acting for yourself this Sunday (August 27) at 8pm.

