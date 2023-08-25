Holly Willoughby in Midsomer Murders
Holly Willoughby’s acting ‘debut’ slammed by furious This Morning viewers

'That looks absolute [bleep]!'

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Holly Willoughby made a surprise return to This Morning today (August 25) after being largely absent from the show over the summer.

However, she did not appear in her usual spot on the sofa, but instead via a trailer for her upcoming role in Midsomer Murders.

Yep, you read that right. Holly‘s taken a foray into acting with a cameo in the long-running British detective series. And let’s just say she hasn’t exactly received rave reviews…

Holly Willoughby Midsomer Murders cameo
Holly Willoughby recently filmed a cameo in Midsomer Murders (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby in Midsomer Murders

Holly’s Midsomer Murders episode hasn’t even aired yet and ITV viewers are already going mad about it on social media.

“Does Holly Willoughby not have enough all ready?” one person complained. “All the actors out there that studied for years and would love a role on such a series but no, Holly who admits she can’t act gets the gig.”

“Holly should have done well in that role, but that looks absolute [bleep],” said somebody else harshly. Another person simply tweeted: “Holly, acting.” followed by an eyeroll emoji.

Many This Morning viewers also pointed out that it was definitely not Holly’s acting “debut” as it was being advertised.

Others were frustrated about the sheer amount of airtime the news was given on This Morning.

“You’d have thought they might’ve mentioned that Holly’s going to be in Midsomer Murders at some point,” came one sarcastic comment.

“I bet that segment lasted longer than the amount of time Holly will be in that Midsomer episode,” somebody else agreed.

You can check out Holly’s acting for yourself this Sunday (August 27) at 8pm. 

