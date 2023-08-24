What’s happening with Dancing On Ice 2024? Everything we know following Phillip Schofield’s ousting

As summer draws on, Dancing On Ice 2024 gets that much closer. But who will be involved in the next season of the popular ITV show?

Presenter Holly Willoughby has co-hosted the show since it launched in 2006 alongside Phillip Scholfield. However, who will step in now Phillip has resigned from ITV?

The next season of Dancing On Ice won’t air until early next year, but planning and preparations will begin long before that. So what do we know? Read on and we’ll fill you in…

Will Holly return?

According to an ITV insider, indeed she will. They claimed: “Holly wants to stay on at Dancing On Ice, she’s made that clear to all concerned and everyone at the network is absolutely delighted.

“They haven’t discussed contracts yet, as that will take place after the summer as always, but she’s indicated it will be business as usual. There have been all kinds of rumours that she is to leave but she loves the programme and has a long history with it.

“She will have a say in her new co-host, not the final decision, but Holly will be consulted.”

Who will co-host with Holly?

On that note… A new presenter that the public will love will be top priority, and a few contenders are in the mix.

Catchphrase star Stephen Mulhern appears to be a key contender and is leading the race to step in. He has hosted it previously in 2022 when Phil tested positive for Covid-19, so fans know he has what it takes.

Stephen is no stranger to ITV, appearing on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Take Away and Britain’s Got More Talent. He has also presented with Holly in the past on the kids’ TV show Saturday Showdown. So we know the pals have chemistry.

If it stays in the ITV family, other contenders could include Craig Doyle and Steve Jones. Both have co-hosted This Morning as guest presenters since Phil quit ITV this year. Craig has proven to be quite the hit with audience members.

Former winner James Jordan has also thrown around Bradley Walsh’s name to step into the hot seat.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have also been tipped to be involved in some capacity, with them being bookie’s favourites last month. We can’t 100% rule out Dermot O’Leary; however, with all his other commitments, it seems highly unlikely he will join the show.

Potential Dancing On Ice contestants

Rumours are skating around with many celebrities reportedly in talks to appear this year.

Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney in EastEnders, is among the stars supposedly in talks with the network about appearing in the show. Could she follow in the footsteps of Bianca Jackson actress Patsy Palmer, who appeared this year?

The star is set to leave the soap, so it could line up nicely with appearing on the show.

There is usually a pop star or two competing, and former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is also rumoured to be a contestant. The Sun reported that ITV bosses are in talks with the singer.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Louis Smith could also appear. The Metro reported that he previously mentioned wanting to appear on the show.

Self-proclaimed “Queen of Reality TV” Katie Price has hinted about being asked to appear. She recently talked about being snubbed by Strictly Come Dancing so could Dancing On Ice be the revenge she needs?

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu appeared in this year’s season of the show. So, will more Islanders follow suit? Sammy Root and Jess Harding were crowned the 2023 Love Island 2023 winners, so watch this space to see if either of them fares as well on Ice as they did on the sand.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.