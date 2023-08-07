EastEnders star Shona McGarty may sign up for Dancing On Ice 2024, according to reports.

The Whitney Dean actress is reportedly on ITV’s “wish list” following her exit from the BBC soap. Shona recently announced that she would be stepping down from the soap after 15 years.

Now, according to reports, we may see Shona getting her ice skates on for the next series of Dancing On Ice.

Shona McGarty for Dancing On Ice 2024?

The Sun reports that Shona is in talks with ITV about appearing on the hit skating show. A source claimed: “Shona is a great name for Dancing On Ice and she is on ITV’s wish-list.

“She is a huge talent and a very well-known name – and to walk off EastEnders and straight onto their rival channel’s biggest show would be a huge coup. Shona is in the running for a stint on the ice when the show begins in January but it’s all early dates.”

They added: “A number of stars who are being courted for the next series are already practising on their local rinks to make sure they have the basics down. Snaring Shona would be massive for ITV and they would love her to come on board.”

Why is Shona leaving the soap?

Last month, the star revealed she was stepping away from her Whitney Dean role, which she has played since she was just 16 years old.

Speaking to The Sun about her decision to quit, Shona said: “I have decided to spread my wings and will be leaving EastEnders. I have loved my years in the show. I have been trusted with some incredible storylines and have made amazing friendships — and family — which will endure.”

Meanwhile, a source claimed that it wasn’t an “easy decision” for Shona to walk away from EastEnders. They added: “She’ll be sorely missed by the cast. But she feels like now is the right time in her life to step away and try something new. She is hoping the door will be left open for her character to return one day, but nothing is guaranteed and it is all in the hands of the scriptwriters.”

