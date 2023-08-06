Former EastEnders star marries partner in stunning ceremony as co-stars share congratulations

EastEnders star Jack Derges has married his long-term fiancee in a stunning ceremony. The Andy Flynn actor has tied the knot with Yasmin Alamiri this weekend.

The actor has taken to Instagram to share pictures from his happy day. Captioning a snap of the happy couple with the words: “We did a thing.”

Jack and Yasmin – who share two children, Freddie Gray and Raffi Jack – beamed for the camera as they walked up a lavish staircase after exchanging their vows. The bride looked gorgeous in a backless lace bridal gown. She styled her hair in an elegant updo.

EastEnders star Jack Derges marries partner

They were showered with wedding confetti as they emerged from their ceremony. A clip showed the moment they were greeted with cheers from their friends and families.

Jack joked: “I think the lads enjoyed that…” After that, Jack’s EastEnders co-stars lead the congratulations from loved ones.

Lee Carter star Danny-Boy Hatchard wrote: “Congratulations pal.” Leon Lopez added: “Congratulations guys.”

Meanwhile, Kyle Slater actor Riley Carter Millington commented: “Agh! Congratulations Jack. That’s amazing.”

In addition, EastEnders legend James Bye wrote: “Congratulations mate.”

Meanwhile, Jack also paid tribute to his mum who put the entire wedding together. Posting snaps of them together, he said: “My amazing mum, @landofwhiteginger.

“She put together almost every element of our wedding. Can’t wait to share more. The flower displays taken from both our gardens, the little button hole she is pinning on me here, the cake…

“See the outfits in the third photo? All made by her: her own outfit, little Viola’s dress, my sister’s outfit and handbag! More to come.”

Jack’s EastEnders character Andy was revealed to be the adoptive brother of Ronnie Mitchell’s daughter Danielle. However, he came to Walford to take revenge on Ronnie, blaming her for Danielle’s death.

In addition, Andy stalked her and seduced her sister Roxy to get to her. He wanted revenge, but once his identity was exposed, he sought forgiveness.

When did Jack leave EastEnders?

Meanwhile, Andy left the Square in 2016, having forgiven Ronnie. Actor Jack went on to star in Casualty and Doctors and a host of West End productions.

