EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley confirms she’s been axed after Karen Taylor reports

EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has confirmed she has been axed from the soap – the Karen Taylor actress joined the BBC show seven years ago.

But now she has confirmed her exit in a heartbreaking goodbye post. Writing on Instagram, she said: “Hey everyone! I’m so grateful for all of your lovely messages this past week.

EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has confirmed she has been axed from the soap but when will she leave? (Credit: Splash)

“Thank you to @daranlittle for creating the Taylors and to the BBC for giving me the opportunity to play such a fabulous character. @bbceastenders I’ll be sad to be saying goodbye to Karen Taylor and will miss all the cast and crew at Eastenders.

“However I’m looking forward to my next chapter and excited about being a jobbing Actor again & starting new ventures. Again your kind words of support have been amazing!!!

“I’m going to miss my Taylor/Baker famalam @clair_norris @danny_walters & Roger @matthew_james_morrison ….Much love xxx”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LooLoo Stanley (@lorraine_stanley_)

EastEnders star confirms exit

According to The Sun Karen will be leaving Walford at the end of the year. A source said: “It’s always a tough call for bosses when deciding which characters will leave the soap, but it has to be done to keep storylines fresh and create new arcs for characters.

“Lorraine had a great run on the soap and was a real scene stealer with her comic timing and she has certainly made her mark with fans.”

And while Karen has been a controversial figure, fans are stunned at her being axed. One said: “Absolutely wrong move! Karen is brilliant, definitely shouldn’t be axed.”

Soap star Lorraine Stanley has played Karen Taylor in EastEnders for even years (Credit: BBC)

A second raged: “She is about the only real person in that show. She shows what real life is like no posh house posh frocks n heels perfect make up. She’s a working mum doing everything to keep a roof over her kids heads.”

Another said: “Karen axing is a shock. Never the best character but worked as a background/secondary character. Definitely ones more worthy of leaving than she is.”

Read more: EastEnders fans ‘work out’ identity of Christmas victim – and connect it to a huge exit

Earlier this month actress Lorraine announced her engagement. Lorraine wrote on Instagram: “Almost 10 years with you. I can now call you my fiancé, I can’t wait to marry you Mark Perez. I love you and Nancy so much!!!!! Xxx us forever xxx new chapter.”

She’s nearly been with her partner Mark Perez for 10 years, with the couple sharing a daughter together.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.