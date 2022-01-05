EastEnders’ actress Lorraine Stanley is celebrating her eight-year anniversary.

The soap star, 45, is best-known for playing Karen Taylor in EastEnders.

The British actress took to Instagram to share her happiness at reaching the impressive milestone with her followers.

In a selection of snaps shared with fans, Lorraine celebrated her relationship and showed off her romantic side.

Lorraine was all smiles in one picture as she cuddled up to her partner Mark during a day out in London.

In another snap, the actress planted a big kiss on the cheek of her man.

TV star Lorraine Stanley celebrated her anniversary (Credit: Splashnews)

Lorraine Stanley celebrates her anniversary

Lorraine wrote alongside the post: “Happy Anniversary bubs…8 years and still going strong, we love you forever!!

“Thank you for being such a wonderful Daddy and a beautiful person inside and out, you’re our world, love you to bits xxxx.”

Lorraine’s co-star Max Bowden rushed to reply, writing: “My brother. Love you both.”

Her on-screen daughter Clair Norris posted: “Happy Anniversary to you both.”

Lorraine and her partner, Mark, share six-year-old daughter Nancy together.

Lorraine Stanley is best known for her role in EastEnders (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, Lorraine joined EastEnders back in 2017 along with her character’s four children, played by Danny Walters, Clair Norris, Tom Jacobs, and Alfie Jacobs.

The star has transformed herself since she arrived on the soap, and looks very different now.

The soap star managed to lose 12lbs within six weeks by overhauling her lifestyle and habits.

She cut back on carbs and eliminated crisps and chocolate from her diet.

