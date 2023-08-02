EastEnders' male silhouette, the EastEnders logo and background of the Thames
Soaps

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ identity of Christmas victim – and connect it to a huge exit

It could all be linked...

By Tamzin Meyer

Last month, it was sadly announced that Lorraine Stanley will exit the role of Karen Taylor in EastEnders.

This news came close to the revelation that Shona McGarty will be also exiting the soap.

Now, EastEnders fans have ‘worked out’ the identity of the Christmas victim and have connected it to a huge exit.

EastEnders flash-forward scene with Suki, Kathy, Stacey, Denise, Sharon and Linda in The Vic alongside a dead body
Someone’s a dead man walking (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Someone will die at Christmas

Viewers will know that someone dies at Christmas as hinted at in the flashforward episode earlier this year.

However, it is unclear exactly who this guy will be as viewers search for hints throughout the year.

Recently it was announced that Lorraine Stanley will be leaving her role of Karen Taylor.

Shona McGarty will also be exiting her role of Whitney Dean in the near future too.

Now, EastEnders fans have linked a huge, upcoming exit to the Christmas death.

Karen Taylor is worried in the Vic
Could the Christmas death be linked to Karen’s exit? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ identity of Christmas victim

After finding out that Karen Taylor will be leaving Walford, EastEnders fans have now linked this exit to the identity of the Christmas victim.

They believe they’ve ‘worked out’ that the Christmas victim may be Keanu, with his death prompting Karen’s exit from the soap.

One fan wrote: “The fact that Karen is leaving means it’s Keanu that dies at Christmas. Chantelle is dead. Keegan is gone so that’ll be her exit storyline. It also explains Sharon’s reaction in the flashforward.”

Another viewer tweeted: “Just had a theory. Ravi owes Phil a favour… What if Phil gets Ravi to kill Keanu at Christmas and that’s why Karen leaves?”

A third person suggested: “After EastEnders’ Lorraine Stanley being axed, with Karen exiting the Square early next year… the dead man in The Vic could be Keanu.”

Keanu looking upset on EastEnders
Will Keanu end up dead? (Credit: BBC)

Will Keanu end up dead at Christmas?

Fans have debated Keanu’s fate for quite a while now but could he actually be dead by Christmas?

With Karen’s exit drawing nearer, could there be a link with Keanu’s untimely death?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

Keanu LOSES His Daughter! | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Will Keanu end up dead? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now! 

Related Topics

EastEnders Karen Taylor Keanu Taylor

Trending Articles

Phillip Schofield and Stephen Mulhern smiling
Dancing On Ice ‘replacing Phillip Schofield with perfect choice’ ITV favourite
BBC Breakfast presenter Carol Kirkwood smiles at the camera
BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood shares wedding news as she gushes over ‘kind’ partner
Archie / Prince Harry
Prince Harry ‘missing his family more than ever’ as his hope for Archie and Lilibet at risk?
Janette Manrara looking serious
Janette Manrara on ‘medication’ after developing condition amid ‘painful’ recovery from birth of daughter
Emmerdale's Tony Audenshaw, the Emmerdale logo and the background of the Dales
Emmerdale star Tony Audenshaw reveals ‘dramatic story’ for Bob that’s ‘never been done in a soap before’
Lake Pleasant / boat
Girl, six, tragically dies after being struck by propeller of a boat her mum was driving