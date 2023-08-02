EastEnders fans ‘work out’ identity of Christmas victim – and connect it to a huge exit

Last month, it was sadly announced that Lorraine Stanley will exit the role of Karen Taylor in EastEnders.

This news came close to the revelation that Shona McGarty will be also exiting the soap.

Now, EastEnders fans have ‘worked out’ the identity of the Christmas victim and have connected it to a huge exit.

Someone’s a dead man walking (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Someone will die at Christmas

Viewers will know that someone dies at Christmas as hinted at in the flashforward episode earlier this year.

However, it is unclear exactly who this guy will be as viewers search for hints throughout the year.

Recently it was announced that Lorraine Stanley will be leaving her role of Karen Taylor.

Shona McGarty will also be exiting her role of Whitney Dean in the near future too.

Now, EastEnders fans have linked a huge, upcoming exit to the Christmas death.

Could the Christmas death be linked to Karen’s exit? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ identity of Christmas victim

After finding out that Karen Taylor will be leaving Walford, EastEnders fans have now linked this exit to the identity of the Christmas victim.

They believe they’ve ‘worked out’ that the Christmas victim may be Keanu, with his death prompting Karen’s exit from the soap.

One fan wrote: “The fact that Karen is leaving means it’s Keanu that dies at Christmas. Chantelle is dead. Keegan is gone so that’ll be her exit storyline. It also explains Sharon’s reaction in the flashforward.”

The fact that Karen is leaving means it’s Keanu that dies at Christmas. Chantelle is dead. Kegan is gone so that’ll be her exit storyline. It also explains Sharon’s reaction in the flash forward. #EastEnders — Melissa Aimeé (@Melissa7Aimee) July 31, 2023

Just had a theory. Ravi owes Phil a favour… What if Phil gets Ravi to kill Keanu at Christmas and that's why Karen leaves #EastEnders — mitch (@mitch22336) July 30, 2023

After #EastEnders Lorraine Stanley being axed, with Karen exiting the Square early next year… the dead man in The Vic could be Keanu 🤔 — The Talking TV (@TheTalkingTV) July 30, 2023

Another viewer tweeted: “Just had a theory. Ravi owes Phil a favour… What if Phil gets Ravi to kill Keanu at Christmas and that’s why Karen leaves?”

A third person suggested: “After EastEnders’ Lorraine Stanley being axed, with Karen exiting the Square early next year… the dead man in The Vic could be Keanu.”

Will Keanu end up dead? (Credit: BBC)

Will Keanu end up dead at Christmas?

Fans have debated Keanu’s fate for quite a while now but could he actually be dead by Christmas?

With Karen’s exit drawing nearer, could there be a link with Keanu’s untimely death?

