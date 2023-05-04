EastEnders flashforward: All the clues so far and how they fit together

There’s a lot of action in EastEnders right now, but the one question on everyone’s lips is: what is going on with the flashforward?

From Sharon and Keanu’s steamy romance, to Lola’s sad preparations for passing away, and Linda struggling with her grief, how does it all fit in?

In the background, bubbling away, are the storylines that could build up to the drama of Christmas 2023! So, what do we know so far?

What happened in the EastEnders Flashforward episode?

Back in February, we were treated to a flashforward episode of EastEnders giving us a glimpse of what’s going to happen during the festive season this year.

In the episode – which was aired to celebrate the show’s anniversary – we saw six female characters gather for a lock-in at The Queen Vic.

The Six, as they’ve become known, are Stacey, Suki, Sharon, Linda, Denise and Kathy.

As they came together, they shared some drinks (and some candid confessions!) and also toasted the men in their lives.

“May they get what they deserve,” the women chorused.

The Six women toasted the men in their lives before the action shifted to Christmas 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Christmas killer?

At that point, the action shifted to Christmas 2023 where an unidentified man was lying on the floor. Sharon – wearing a wedding dress – approached and took his pulse, pronouncing him dead.

The other women looked on in horror. So who’s going to die, and who is the killer?

Here’s everything we know so far.

The women all looked horrified (Credit: BBC)

Linda’s got a split lip

In the flashforward episode, Linda was upset because she’d spotted her rapist, Dean Wicks, in the background of a photo of her mother-in-law Shirley.

Kathy reassured her that if Dean every came back to Walford, all of Linda’s friends would rally round and drive him out of town.

As the scene moved to Christmas, a shocked L was seen with a split lip.

Could Dean be the victim? Could he attack Linda only to then be seen off by The Six?

Kathy told Linda her friends would stand by her (Credit: BBC)

Stacey’s bloodied hands

In the flashforward, Stacey Slater could be seen with blood on her hands.

She’s also killed before, let’s not forget.

Does this mean Stacey is going to be the one to strike the killer blow?

Stacey has killed before (Credit: BBC)

Suki’s risky romance

Suki and Eve are playing with fire, carrying on their affair under the nose of Suki’s dangerous husband, Nish.

Nish is another killer – we know he murdered the man he thought Suki was cheating with. Could he end up the victim if he attacks Suki and she lashes out in self defence?

When Sharon checked the victim’s pulse we saw a glimpse of some cufflinks (Credit: BBC)

Cufflinks clues in the EastEnders flashforward

We didn’t see much of the victim in the flashforward, but one thing we did see was his cufflinks! Some EastEnders fans reckon Phil Mitchell wears cufflinks just like that – he was wearing them for his disastrous wedding to Kat.

But Nish is definitely a cufflinks wearer, too….

Is Denise’s time up? (Credit: BBC)

Is Denise’s time up?

Denise’s ‘affair’ with Ravi has been revealed and husband Jack is NOT happy about it. Is that the biggest clue to date about what’s happening at Christmas?

In the flashforward we saw D with a broken bottle in her hand. Does that point to her being the murderer? And could the victim therefore be Ravi?

After Denise’s dramatic confession to Jack, we were treated to a reminder of the flashforward. A brief teaser.

In the short trailer , we saw Denise – wearing the shimmery green dress she wore in the flashforward – sitting drinking at the bar in an empty Queen Vic.

As she drank, she looked up at the bell used to call time at the bar, which was ringing by itself.

Does this mean her time is up?!

Who was running away in Denise’s flashforward trailer? (Credit: BBC)

Running away?

It was easy to miss, but in Denise’s trailer there was a shot of the market next to The Vic, with someone in blue running away from the pub.

Both Suki and Kathy were wearing blue in the flashforward. Is this a clue that the victim could be related to one of them?

Sharon’s marrying Keanu! (Credit: BBC)

Sharon’s wedding plans!

When the flashforward episode first aired, the thing that really got everyone talking was that Sharon was wearing a wedding dress!

WHAT?!

But since then, of course, she’s made it official with Keanu and as of tonight’s episode, when a smitten Sharon proposed, the couple are engaged!

So that’s one question answered. Plus, the dress Sharon was wearing was spotted by sharp-eyed viewers among the gowns Alfie was selling a few weeks ago.

But more importantly, Shaz has just made a very dangerous enemy in Ravi, having dobbed him into the police for beating up Keanu.

Of course, Nish stepped in to put things right, but Ravi’s still not happy!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

