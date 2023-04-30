EastEnders spoilers tonight: Keanu arrested at Albie’s christening

EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Keanu finds himself in a right old mess when he does a dodgy job for Ravi. As the long arm of the law closes in, how will Sharon react?

Meanwhile, Billy tries to help Jay. But will the struggling newly wed accept it?

Also, Kim gives Denise some advice and Alfie tries to help Linda.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Keanu takes a huge risk and it doesn’t pay off (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Keanu arrested

Keanu is conflicted over working with Ravi. Ravi reminds him there’s big money on offer for a delivery job today. But it’s Albie’s christening and Keanu is determined to be there for his son.

However, when Martin and Zack get Albie a flash present, Keanu’s annoyed so he decides to go ahead with the job. He tells confused Sharon he’ll meet her at the church.

Keanu is told he’ll be transporting drugs in white goods. However he’s hit by delays and a flat tyre so is late for the christening.

Taking a risk, Keanu parks outside the church and heads in. But disaster strikes when the van alarm goes off mid-service.

As both Keanu and Sharon dash outside to sort it out, they find police waiting. Keanu is arrested for intent to supply. How will Sharon react?

How can Billy help Jay to cope? (Credit: BBC)

Billy vows to help Jay

Exhausted Lola can’t face Jay’s big plans for a treat day. But she doesn’t have the heart to tell him she just isn’t up to it.

However he’s forced to cancel anyway when when someone lets him down at the undertakers. Lola’s relieved.

Billy notices Jay is doing too much. Jay is unable to make memories with Lola because he’s restricted by time and is exhuasted. Billy resolves to take the pressure off Jay.

Denise and Jack reunited?

Kim thinks Denise needs to take control of the situation with Jack. Denise resolves to win her husband back.

She turns up at the house and invites herself to join Jack and the kids on their day out. The family subsequently have a great time.

As the kids beg Jack to let Denise move back in, will he crack? Are these two finally ready to reunite?

Things are hard for Linda (Credit: BBC)

Alfie supports Linda

Janine’s sentence is being handed down today. Linda is visibly struggling. Alfie notices and therefore decides he’ll cheer her up.

Linda fails to show any interest as Alfie animatedly chats about the coronation party. That makes Alfie really worried.

Alfie confides in Jean who tells him Linda is serving her own life sentence because she’s living without Mick. Can Alfie help Linda cope?

