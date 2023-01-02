Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2023? Who’s returning and joining the cast?

Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2023? After several exits over Christmas, it’s hard to keep track.

Mick Carter has left and so has Janine Butcher.

But who else is leaving EastEnders?

Here’s a round up of who is leaving, returning and joining the cast of EastEnders in 2023.

Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2023?

Who’s leaving EastEnders? It’s set to be a devastating goodbye for Lola (Credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce

Lola Pearce, played by Danielle Harold, is set to leave the soap after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

In heartbreaking scenes, Lola was told her tumour was inoperable.

She is now having treatment to prolong her life, but the outlook is bleak.

As she struggles to deal with her limited future, boyfriend Jay Brown is trying to make every day count for her.

They got engaged after a romantic Christmas proposal, but will they make it down the aisle?

Danielle Harold, who plays Lola, has spoken out on the storyline.

“It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this – one that’s close to many people’s hearts,” she said.

“Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story. It’s been heartbreaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

“They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me. I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support.”

Chris Clenshaw, executive producer of EastEnders added: “It was vital for us to work alongside Macmillan and Brain Tumour Research to take on, and accurately present, such a profound and emotional storyline for Lola, one that many viewers may relate to.

“Danielle [Harold] has thoughtfully relayed the realities of being diagnosed with a brain tumour with grace and understanding.

“We hope that this storyline resonates with the audience, and that we represent it as sensitively, and accurately as possible.”

Who else is leaving EastEnders in 2023?

Sid Owen is making a comeback to EastEnders according to reports (Credit: BBC)

Ricky Butcher

EastEnders bosses brought back Sid Owen as Ricky Butcher late last year.

It’s been over ten years since he left Walford, but he was only back for a temporary stint and is leaving EastEnders in early 2023.

On returning, Sid Owen said: “I’m delighted to back at EastEnders.

“I can’t wait to see what Ricky Butcher has been up to these past few years and how he’s going to react to seeing some familiar faces including old flames. I’m excited to see the drama unfold.”

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Sid back to the role of Ricky Butcher.

“Sid helped to create such an iconic character in Ricky who became so synonymous with the show and we couldn’t be more excited to have him back for a while.”

Who’s returning to EastEnders in 2023?

It’s good news for Shirley fans (Credit: BBC)

It’s fair to say Walford hasn’t been kind to Shirley Carter.

She left at the end of December 2022 after her son, Mick Carter disappeared at sea.

Following the death of her sister Tina Carter the previous year, she felt too haunted by their ghosts to stick around.

However, the good news is Shirl will return!

An EastEnders spokesperson told Digital Spy: “Linda Henry will be returning to EastEnders.”

But, how soon will it be before Shirley returns back home?

How long will Shirley stay away from Walford?

Who’s arriving in EastEnders?

Patsy Kensit is joining the EastEnders cast (Credit: BBC)

Emma Harding

Patsy Kensit is joining EastEnders for a short stint as Lola Pearce’s estranged mum, Emma.

Emma left Lola and her father when Lola was just three, but how will dying Lola respond to her return?

Speaking of joining the show, Patsy said: “I’m so excited to be visiting Walford for this storyline.

“It has always been a dream of mine to appear in EastEnders. The cast, producers, writers and crew have been wonderful, and I’ve had a ball. Thank you so much for having me.”

Chris Clenshaw, Exec Producer added: “We’re delighted to welcome the wonderfully talented Patsy to the EastEnders family.

“She’s the perfect fit to take on the role of such a long-awaited character that we know very little about.

“Softly spoken and measured, on one hand Emma is the very opposite of her long lost daughter, Lola. But on the other, there’s a striking resemblance; successful, the capacity to hold her own – if she says she’ll do something, she’ll do it – and she’s a fighter, just like Lola.

“Having spent a lifetime apart, Emma becomes desperate to make up for lost time, but her secret sadness and guilt are never far from the surface.

“The burden of losing her daughter has never left her, but can she find the courage to tell her shocking truth and reconnect with Lola, or will it come too little, too late?

“Patsy’s portrayal is bound to set off fireworks in Walford and cause havoc for the Mitchell household.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

**This article is updated regularly to reflect the ongoing changes in the EastEnders cast.