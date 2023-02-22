In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday February 21, 2023), Eve was helping Stacey sort through some wedding dresses that her nan had sent her.

She held up one dress in particular.

Now, EastEnders fans have spotted a major clue to the flashforward episode after last night’s scenes.

Eve helped Stacey with the wedding dresses (Credit: BBC)

Eve helped Stacey sort through some wedding dresses

Last night, Eve and Stacey could be seen surrounded by wedding dresses.

Stacey explained that her nan had sent her the wedding dresses to keep in the garage.

She had got her hands on the dodgy dresses through a new contact, Shifty Shiv.

Stacey was told that the shifty contact could replace the van for her and would do credit.

Eve pointed out that he would probably charge a lot of interest.

However, Stacey admitted that she was running out of options to claw her business back from the dead.

Now, fans have spotted a huge clue about who dies on Christmas Day after analysing the dresses.

Eve was holding up Sharon’s wedding dress (Credit: BBC)

Fans spot a huge wedding dress flashforward clue

EastEnders fans have noticed that Eve was holding up the same wedding dress as Sharon had on in the flashforward (if you don’t have a clue about the soap’s flashforward teaser by now then you’ve been living under a rock.)

The only difference was that Sharon was wearing a belt with her dress.

One viewer asked: “Did Eve have hold of Sharon’s wedding dress in the Slaters’ tonight?”

Did eve have hold of Sharon's wedding dress in the slaters tonight? #eastenders — NatashaKingston 78 (@lynxsimba2019) February 21, 2023

Was that Sharon's future wedding dress Eve held up? 👀 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/4SUNeIWbmE — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) February 21, 2023

Eve is definitely holding Sharon’s wedding dress from the flash forward omg #EastEnders — ‎‏Josh (@sharonsstacey) February 21, 2023

Another viewer tweeted: “Was that Sharon’s future wedding dress that Eve held up?”

A third fan declared: “Eve is definitely holding Sharon’s wedding dress from the flash forward omg.”

Another wrote: “OMG did anyone else actually notice the foreshadowing tonight with all the wedding dresses? Eve was literally holding the exact one Sharon appears in in the flashforward.”

Was Eve holding up Sharon’s wedding dress?

What does this even mean?

Is Sharon getting married? Credit: BBC)

EastEnders flashforward: What does this clue hint at?

We know that Sharon’s wearing a wedding dress on Christmas Day.

Eve was holding up a pretty similar one last night.

But, what does this clue hint at?

Will Sharon get married on Christmas Day?

Is Eve somehow connected to the Christmas storyline?

