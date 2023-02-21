EastEnders aired a flashforward scene last night (Monday February 20, 2023), which saw a Walford resident die on Christmas Day 2023.

Suki, Kathy, Stacey, Sharon, Linda and Denise were all in The Vic as they looked down a on dead body.

Here are 4 huge questions we have after THAT explosive EastEnders flashforward.

Who’s the dead guy? (Credit: BBC)

1. Who’s dead in the EastEnders flashforward?

The six women in the flashforward could all be seen staring at a dead body.

Sharon then confirmed the death, kneeling down, checking for a pulse, announcing ‘He’s dead.’

The dead man was wearing some amber coloured cufflinks.

But, who’s dead?

Let’s face it, it could be ANY guy in Walford.

One fan wrote: “Ten months to wonder who’s dead – and it’ll be a random stranger who just popped in.”

#EastEnders Ten months to wonder who's dead – and it'll be a random stranger who just popped in 😝 — Judith Wiseman (@JudithW59) February 21, 2023

So I have to wait a whole 10 MONTHS to find out who dies on Christmas Day? what is this @bbceastenders #Eastenders — JB (@06_jayb) February 21, 2023

Another tweeted: “So I have to wait a whole 10 MONTHS to find out who dies on Christmas Day? What is this?”

But, who dies on Christmas Day?

We just can’t work it out!

Who killed him? (Credit: BBC)

2. Who’s the killer?

Come on, that guy didn’t just die of natural causes did he?

We have six suspects: Suki, Kathy, Stacey, Denise, Linda and Sharon.

Stacey had blood on her hands (quite literally) but then again, Denise was holding a possible murder weapon.

Which woman killed the unfortunate victim?

Or, did they all team up together, forming a murder club?

Hint 1: All ladies in the lock-in had red nails except for Stacey who had natural nails. I think Stacey is innocent and one of the other ladies will be the killer, and it's not necessarily Denise as implied … Suki was also the only one with dark red so maybe her? #EastEnders — Maria Moon (@MariaMo37126978) February 20, 2023

One viewer started analysing every detail of the flash forward scene, suggesting: “Hint 1: All ladies in the lock-in had red nails except for Stacey who had natural nails. I think Stacey is innocent and one of the other ladies will be the killer, and it’s not necessarily Denise as implied… Suki was also the one with dark red so maybe her?”

But, which woman is the killer? Or, is someone else to blame?

Who the heck is Sharon marrying? (Credit: BBC)

3. Who is Sharon marrying in the EastEnders flashforward?

Okay, why was Sharon in a wedding dress?

Is she getting married?

Who to?

Some fans have suggested that the engaged sign on the toilet door during the Sharon and Keanu scene could hint at the pair marrying each other at Christmas.

Or, perhaps Sharon could be dressing up as a bride to cause chaos on Kat and Phil’s wedding day?

Omg did anyone else notice this?? The cubical door says engaged. We’re actually gonna get a sheanu wedding 🥲 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/AdHlDM42nq — alex (@keanutaylors) February 20, 2023

Just saw a good thought: when Sharon is in the toilet with Keanu, they held on "engaged" on the toilet door for a long while… and then Sharon ends up in a wedding dress… #eastenders — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) February 21, 2023

Right, I don’t think Sharon is getting married in #eastenders I think she crashes Phil and Kat’s wedding all dramatic in a wedding dress 😂😂😂 — Its Just Kesha (@SparklingKesha) February 21, 2023

One EastEnders fan noticed: “Omg did anyone else notice this?? The cubical door says engaged. We’re actually gonna get a Sheanu wedding.”

Another tweeted: “Just saw a good thought: when Sharon is in the toilet with Keanu, they held on “engaged” on the toilet door for a long while… and then Sharon ends up in a wedding dress…”

Another disagreed, suggesting: “Right, I don’t think Sharon is getting married in EastEnders. I think she crashes Phil and Kat’s wedding all dramatic in a wedding dress.”

Are Sharon and Keanu getting hitched or is Sharon just out to get revenge on Phil for marrying Kat?

Aren’t Kat and Phil meant to get hitched at Christmas? (Credit: BBC)

4. What happened to Kat and Phil’s wedding?

It was only this week that Kat and Phil talked about moving their wedding to Christmas.

But, why was Sharon in a wedding dress whilst Kat and Phil were nowhere to be seen?

It’s all so confusing!

Some fans think that Sharon wins back Phil and gets hitched to him on Christmas Day instead of Kat.

Others are completely baffled.

One EastEnders viewer tweeted: “Just thought of something. What if Sharon ends up marrying Phil instead of Kat? That would be amazing.”

Just thought of something. What if Sharon ends up marrying Phil instead of Kat? That would be amazing 😂😂😂 #EastEnders — Sarah Chandler (@SarahC1305) February 20, 2023

That was a brilliant episode, I hope it's Nish they've killed… I'm thinking it's Ravi though… and who is Shazza marrying, isn't that Kat's wedding day? 🫤 #EastEnders — Sammi Swinton (@SammiSwinton) February 21, 2023

Another wrote: “That was a brilliant episode, I hope it’s Nish they’ve killed… I’m thinking it’s Ravi though… and who is Shazza marrying, isn’t that Kat’s wedding day?”

Honestly, who knows at this point?

We’ll have to wait and see!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

