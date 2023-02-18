EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has confirmed a major episode of the soap will “change everything.”

The BBC One soap will be undertaking something it has never done before for the top secret episode.

Linda Carter will be involved in the major EastEnders event (Credit: BBC)

Soap fans will be excited to watch this Monday’s episode of EastEnders – but will have to wait until the evening broadcast.

BBC bosses have temporarily scrapped the iPlayer airing at 6am to keep the secret for as many people as possible.

The episode centres around the lives of six of Walford’s much loved matriarchs, Denise Fox, Kathy Beale, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Stacey Slater and Suki Panesar.

It will see them as they settle in to a usual night in The Vic.

Things will develop into a lock-in with the women coming together for a big event.

However what they soon realise is that in a flash everything changes.

EastEnders set for huge change

Executive Producer Chris teased: “We’re all incredibly excited for Monday’s episode with six of Walford’s leading ladies at the fore.

“What may seem like a regular day in Walford soon takes a twist and what transpires for each and every one of them is that in a flash everything changes.

“This episode will leave the audience with a lot of questions and, what may seem like the end, is only just the beginning of some very big storylines that will play out this year.”

The teasers from Chris suggest a flash-forward will take place.

All the comments about how “in a flash everything changes” point towards that too.

But it is his careful words about “what may seem like the end” hint towards a major event from the soap’s future.

The BBC soap has also recently confirmed a Christmas spoiler with Kat Slater’s upcoming wedding to Phil Mitchell being moved to the festive season.

Denise Fox will also appear in the big EastEnders episode (Credit: BBC)

Christmas spoiler revealed

Fans are certainly convinced it will be a flash-forward.

One said: “I think it will include a flash forward element to someone’s death, likely Nish but maybe even someone else.”

A second said: “A flashforward element of some sort does seem the most likely.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

“Would be a first for EastEnders. It ties into what Clenshaw said about Kellie Bright filming something in January.

“Whether it turns out to be a proper flash-forward thing with scenes from months in the future, or something that just flashes to the end of the week.”

A third said: “It definitely seems like it all links into the Xmas episode. It’s such a big risk planning so far in advance I hope it works for them.”

“My prediction: Flashforward. All those women standing over a dead body (probably Nish). Christmas decorations visible in the shot.

We have from now until December 25 to work out who does him in, why and how,” said one more.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.