EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

EastEnders in 2022 is shaping up to be the year of returns, as far as we’re concerned.

There have been a lot of departures this year, but we’re fairly sure there will be some homecomings in the months to come, too.

Here’s our round-up of what to expect in 2022.

Gone for good?

Tiffany Butcher-Baker

Tiff and Keegan had one last night together before she left for Germany (Credit: ITV)

Tiffany Butcher-Baker said goodbye to the Square after a last night with husband Keegan and some meddling from brother Liam.

But fans are convinced this isn’t the last we’ll see of Tiff, claiming she’ll return with Keegan’s baby.

Ian Beale

Will Ian ever get to open his present from his mum? (Credit: BBC)

Ian’s got a present under the tree from mum Kathy but it doesn’t look like he’ll be opening it up just yet.

Surely Mr Beale – part of Albert Square since the very beginning – hasn’t left for good?

Well, when actor Adam Woodyatt went into the I’m A Celebrity jungle last year he admitted there were “no plans” for him to return.

But who knows if 2022 will change his mind?

Coming back?

Bernadette Taylor

Pregnant Bernie said goodbye, but will she back?

Tiff’s best mate Bernie left Walford a while ago to stay with big brother Keanu. But she’s still pregnant with Stuart Highway’s baby, and we know she’s keeping in contact with Rainie.

As her due date looms, Bernie will return to Walford. But will she give Rainie the baby she so desperately craves?

Can Bernadette really give up her child?

Frankie Lewis

Frankie left Walford after falling out with sister Nancy (Credit: BBC)

After spectacularly falling out with half-sister Nancy Carter, Frankie left the Square to go and visit friends up north (giving actress Rose Ayling-Ellis a break to concentrate on her Strictly journey).

But Frankie’s a vital part of the Carter family already and we know she’ll be back before too long.

Linda Carter

Mick isn’t the father of Linda’s baby Annie (Credit: BBC)

Linda’s another vital cog in the Carter wheel, but it doesn’t look like she’s coming back any time soon.

A Christmas return for Linda saw Janine meddle and try to end Mick’s marriage so she could have Mick all to herself.

But has it worked? Will Linda stay away for good? Or will she return to fight for her man?

Max Branning

Would Max be back if he knew the truth about little Annie? (Credit: BBC)

Actor Jake Wood doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to come back to EastEnders, but little Annie’s existence means his alter ego Max Branning has got a link to the Square.

For all Max’s faults – and there are a lot – he’s always been a devoted (if a bit rubbish) dad. If he finds out Annie’s his baby, will he come back to Walford?

Bianca Butcher

We want Bianca back! (Credit: BBC)

Actress Patsy Palmer was said to be gearing up for a return to EastEnders as legendary Bianca just before COVID hit.

Because she lives in America, Patsy’s plans to come back were put on hold indefinitely. But we’d love to see Bianca back in the Square, even for a short while.

Leaving?

Aaron Monroe

Aaron’s part of a sinister new storyline (Credit: BBC)

Sinister Aaron arrived in Walford and immediately began stirring up trouble. He’s part of a far-right extremist plot that will ramp up over the coming weeks with devastating consequences for the residents of the Square.

But will Aaron stay around after the fallout?

Rocky AKA Terry Cant AKA Tom Cotton

Is Rocky off to pastures new? (Credit: BBC)

We’re big fans of Rocky, despite him being a fraudster, so we’d love to see him in the Square permanently.

But can he really hang around now his secret is revealed? We’re desperately hoping the real Terry Cant might arrive to spoil his fun! Or that Sonia will forgive Rocky and he’ll become a firm fixture in the Square.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

