In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday February 20, 2023), fans were left in shock as a flash-forward confirmed someone’s death on Christmas Day.

Linda, Stacey, Sharon, Kathy, Denise and Suki could all been seen in The Vic staring at the dead body of a man.

But who will die on Christmas Day in EastEnders this year? Here are eight possible victims.

Could Phil be a dead man by Christmas? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Christmas Day Victim 1: Phil Mitchell

Phil’s escaped death a number of times, but will he be so lucky this time around?

In the flash-forward, Sharon was standing in a wedding dress, but could she be back with Phil?

Some fans think that Phil dies after noticing a similarity between Phil’s cufflinks and the one in the flashback.

Others reckon that Sharon has been planning revenge for Denny’s death all along and will finally make Phil pay.

On the other hand… What I would love, is that Sharon had been plotting Phil's death all along since 2020 and is finally avenging her son's death this Christmas! 😏 #EastEnders — Mousy (@Mousyneska) February 21, 2023

If you play Monday's #EastEnders backwards, it says "Phil is dead" ……. — sara mino 🍀 (@saraminaux) February 21, 2023

One fan wrote: “On the other hand… What I would love, is that Sharon had been plotting Phil’s death all along since 2020 and is finally avenging her son’s death this Christmas!”

Another stated: “Look at Phil’s cuff links.”

A third joked: “If you play Monday’s EastEnders backwards, it says “Phil is dead”…”

But, could Phil die?

Is Ravi a goner? (Credit: BBC)

Victim 2: Ravi Panesar

Denise was gripping that broken bottle pretty tightly.

But, could Denise and Ravi continue into a full blown affair?

Will Ravi threaten to expose their affair, making Denise lash out to protect her family?

I think it will be Ravi at Christmas! Nearly all of them will have a reason to want revenge. #EastEnders — joel (@joelwarhol) February 21, 2023

#Eastenders death will be a disposable’ character. Nish or Ravi or a character that hasn’t been introduced yet. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Sarah (@SHED8888) February 21, 2023

One viewer suggested: “I think it will be Ravi at Christmas! Nearly all of them will have a reason to want revenge.”

Another predicted: “EastEnders death will be a disposable character. Nish or Ravi or a character that hasn’t been introduced yet.”

But, will the women of Walford get revenge on Ravi by killing him?

Is Nish’s time up? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Christmas Day Victim 3: Nish Panesar

Nish has connections to all of the women in The Vic in one way or another.

Some fans reckon that Nish finds out about Suki and Eve’s relationship and Stacey kills Nish when he threatens Eve.

Others think that Nish will try to sexually assault Linda, linking him to the reminders of Dean.

One fan wrote: “Kathy has a business empire. Denise is having an affair with Ravi (Nish’s Son!). Linda owns The Vic, Sharon wants in. Stacey is defending Eve. Suki is in love with Eve and being coerced by Nish. All of these women have some form of link to Nish throughout this year…”

Kathy has a business empire. Denise is having an affair with Ravi (Nish’s Son!). Linda owns the Vic, Sharon wants in. Stacey is defending Eve. Suki is in love with Eve and being coerced by Nish. All of these women have some form of link to Nish throughout this year.. #EastEnders — Sean ✨ (@Ravenous2047) February 21, 2023

I like the theory that the ladies kill Nish to protect Suki, but what about if it's to protect Eve? When Nish finds out about #Sukeve, he will want to kill Eve, so maybe they stop him. Stacey had blood on her hands & she'd want to protect Eve; that's for sure. #EastEnders — Sarah Dee (@SukeveStan) February 21, 2023

pay attention! that whole episode we watched is linked to what is going to happen at Christmas. Nish will try and rape Linda (hence the dean reminder). IT ALL LINKS BACK #EastEnders — ً (@nxziab) February 21, 2023

Another wondered: “I like the theory that the ladies kill Nish to protect Suki, but what about if it’s to protect Eve? When Nish finds out about Sukeve, he will want to kill Eve, so maybe they stop him. Stacey had blood on her hands and she’d want to protect Eve; that’s for sure.”

A third guessed: “Pay attention! That whole episode we watched is linked to what is going to happen at Christmas. Nish will try and rape Linda (hence the Dean reminder). IT ALL LINKS BACK.”

Will Nish die at Christmas?

Will Jack get killed? (Credit: BBC)

Victim 4: Jack Branning

Whilst some viewers believe that Denise will kill Ravi to stop Jack from finding out the truth about her affair, others think that Jack will already know about it.

Jack may lash out at Denise, with Denise ending up killing him in an act of self-defence.

Or, perhaps she just thinks it’s easier to move on with Ravi with Jack out of the picture for good?

One viewer predicted: “Reckon Jack Branning is getting killed at Christmas.”

Reckon Jack Branning is getting killed at Christmas #EastEnders — Leroy (@LeroyStHillwell) February 20, 2023

Im guessing jack branning.. clues are the coat and shoes,isn't the broach something to do with his dad's… and he finds out about denises affair. #EastEnders — 👉🏻Lisey mac❤️👑👈🏻 (@lisa_macbeth86) February 20, 2023

Another fan commented: “I’m guessing Jack Branning… clues are the coat and shoes, isn’t the broach something to do with his dad’s… and he finds out about Denise’s affair.”

Are fans right?

Are Keanu’s days numbered? (Credit: BBC)

Victim 5: Keanu Taylor

EastEnders fans were delighted when Sharon and Keanu rekindled their romance.

But, now they think that the pair will get wed on Christmas Day only for their relationship to be doomed as Keanu dies.

An EastEnders viewer wrote: “If EastEnders are going to kill off Keanu at Christmas I will sob.”

If #EastEnders are going to kill off Keanu at Christmas I will sob — Emmie 🦋 (@Emmie_jh) February 20, 2023

upon rewatching #EastEnders I’ve changed my mind and I’m placing all my money on it being keanu who dies and my theory is backed entirely by the focus on “engaged” on the toilet door when sharon locks it behind her and keanu — grace 💖 (@gracebonnar) February 20, 2023

Another noted: “Upon rewatching EastEnders I’ve changed my mind and I’m placing all my money on it being Keanu who dies and my theory is backed entirely by the focus on “engaged” on the toilet door when Sharon locks it behind her and Keanu.”

Are the eagle-eyed viewers onto something?

Will Dean get killed off? (Credit: BBC)

Victim 6: Dean Wicks

Dean was referenced in last night’s episode.

Viewers all know that Dean raped Linda, but will Christmas Day be the time when Linda gets her revenge?

One fan suggested: “First instincts: The Killer is Kathy. The Murdered is Dean. I’m always wrong though, so…”

First instincts:

The Killer is Kathy

The Murdered is Dean I'm always wrong though, so….. #EastEnders — Amy (@amyyyy_amy) February 21, 2023

That’s an interesting shout… what if Dean is to return and it’s him that gets murdered? Linda does look the most traumatised in that little snippet. Interesting… 🤔 #EastEnders https://t.co/11qtUsOPss — Jak (@jkirkmanmusic) February 20, 2023

Another fan tweeted: “That’s an interesting shout… what if Dean is to return and it’s him who gets murdered? Linda does look the most traumatised in that little snippet. Interesting…”

But, will Dean make a comeback only to get killed off?

Will Ryan go out with a bang on Christmas Day? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders’ Christmas Day Victim 7: Ryan Malloy

Ryan’s not long reappeared in the Square.

Stacey’s not been happy with his attempts to take Lily away from her.

Could Stacey kill Ryan or could someone else finish him off?

One fan said: “Ryan is the body and Lily is the killer folks. You heard it here first.”

Ryan is the body and Lily is the killer folks. You heard it here first #EastEnders — JLJ🤩 (@jordanlee1402) February 20, 2023

Could be Ryan, he ‘wanted Lily and the baby at Christmas’ … could’ve come back to the square for them🤷🏼‍♀️ #EastEnders — rikki 🫧 (@RikkiMellis_) February 20, 2023

Another commented: “Could be Ryan, he ‘wanted Lily and the baby at Christmas’… could’ve come back to the square for them.”

Do the clues all point to Ryan’s death?

Will Rocky soon find himself six foot under? (Credit: BBC)

Victim 8: Rocky Cotton

Rocky was another man that was mentioned during last night’s episode.

Now fans think that this could hint at his untimely death.

One fan tweeted: “My first reaction is that Rocky is getting murdered Christmas Day.”

My first reaction is that rocky is getting murdered christmas day #EastEnders — hayley – derek branning defender (@realseanslater) February 20, 2023

I'm going to say it's Rocky. #eastenders — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) February 20, 2023

Another agreed: “I’m going to say it’s Rocky.”

But, are they on to something or will it be someone else completely?

One thing’s for sure, anything could happen between now and December.

No man is safe!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

