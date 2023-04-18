Denise looks worried on EastEnders; inset, Jack is screaming (Credit: BBC/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers tonight: All hell breaks loose after Denise’s shock confession

Shockwaves reverberate around the Square

By Joel Harley

Our EastEnders spoilers tonight have revealed the fallout of Denise’s shock confession to Jack. Last night’s episode of the soap saw Denise prepare to come clean to Jack about her fling with Ravi.

Although Denise ultimately got cold feet before she could sleep with Ravi, tonight’s episode finds Jack reeling from this revelation. Can Denise make things right with Jack?

Elsewhere on the Square, Ravi pays a visit to Chelsea, hoping to keep her on side. But will Chelsea find out about his attempt to blackmail her mum?

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Denise looks worried as she reads Amy's diary on EastEnders
Last night saw Denise forced to come clean to Jack as Amy spiralled out of control (Credit: BBC)

Jack’s on the warpath as Denise’s shock confession hits home

Last night’s episode saw Denise forced to come clean to Jack after being confronted about her ‘affair’ by a drunk and upset Amy. Suddenly realising the effect her actions were having upon Amy, Denise felt compelled to tell Jack the truth.

Following her shock confession, Denise tries to downplay her actions to Jack. And, as she tells him what’s been going on with Ravi, Jack is confronted by the true extent of Denise’s deceit and lies.

Blowing his top, Jack storms out into the Square to find Ravi. With everything out in the open, all hell breaks loose. What will happen next?

Ravi talks to a glammed-up looking Chelsea on EastEnders
Things were rosy for Ravi and Chelsea last night… but it wasn’t set to last (Credit: BBC)

Ravi tries to smooth things over with Chelsea

As shockwaves reverberate around the Square, Ravi goes to see Chelsea in the hope of smoothing things over. He tries to make amends for lying to her.

But Chelsea is having none of it, and orders Ravi to get out of her life for good. But how will Chelsea react when she finds out about Ravi’s plan to blackmail her mother?

How will Denise and Ravi’s actions impact their friends and family in Walford?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

Amy Reveals She KNOWS Denise's Secret 👀 | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Denise Fox EastEnders EastEnders Spoilers

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby talking on This Morning with Alison Hammond looking shocked
Holly Willoughby ‘vows to speak up for Alison Hammond following unnecessary backlash’ amid ‘secret pact’
Raoul Moat legend
The Hunt for Raoul Moat viewers slam ‘sick’ and ‘twisted’ people who saw killer as a ‘legend’
Simon Cowell comp image with son Eric
Simon Cowell drops baby bombshell as he longs for second child at 63
Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton
William and Kate ‘to cut coronation plans short for sake of daughter Charlotte’
Paul O'Grady smiling / Andre Portasio smiling
Paul O’Grady’s husband reveals new funeral details as he invites locals to procession to honour star
Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky, Bob, Cathy, Belle comp image
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 24-28