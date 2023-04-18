EastEnders spoilers tonight: All hell breaks loose after Denise’s shock confession

Our EastEnders spoilers tonight have revealed the fallout of Denise’s shock confession to Jack. Last night’s episode of the soap saw Denise prepare to come clean to Jack about her fling with Ravi.

Although Denise ultimately got cold feet before she could sleep with Ravi, tonight’s episode finds Jack reeling from this revelation. Can Denise make things right with Jack?

Elsewhere on the Square, Ravi pays a visit to Chelsea, hoping to keep her on side. But will Chelsea find out about his attempt to blackmail her mum?

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Last night saw Denise forced to come clean to Jack as Amy spiralled out of control (Credit: BBC)

Jack’s on the warpath as Denise’s shock confession hits home

Last night’s episode saw Denise forced to come clean to Jack after being confronted about her ‘affair’ by a drunk and upset Amy. Suddenly realising the effect her actions were having upon Amy, Denise felt compelled to tell Jack the truth.

Following her shock confession, Denise tries to downplay her actions to Jack. And, as she tells him what’s been going on with Ravi, Jack is confronted by the true extent of Denise’s deceit and lies.

Blowing his top, Jack storms out into the Square to find Ravi. With everything out in the open, all hell breaks loose. What will happen next?

Things were rosy for Ravi and Chelsea last night… but it wasn’t set to last (Credit: BBC)

Ravi tries to smooth things over with Chelsea

As shockwaves reverberate around the Square, Ravi goes to see Chelsea in the hope of smoothing things over. He tries to make amends for lying to her.

But Chelsea is having none of it, and orders Ravi to get out of her life for good. But how will Chelsea react when she finds out about Ravi’s plan to blackmail her mother?

How will Denise and Ravi’s actions impact their friends and family in Walford?

