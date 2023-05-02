EastEnders spoilers tonight: Keanu left for dead after Ravi takes revenge

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday May 2, 2023), Keanu is left for dead after Ravi takes his revenge on him.

After Keanu’s arrest, Ravi realises that Keanu’s got himself into trouble and panics. He then sets about taking revenge.

But, as Ravi goes after Keanu, will Keanu end up dead after messing up Ravi’s drug delivery in EastEnders?

Ravi’s not impressed with Keanu (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Keanu left for dead

Tonight, Keanu’s in the police station after being arrested for the intent to supply at little Albie’s christening. Karen begs Sharon to do something explaining that Keanu would never get mixed up with drugs, prompting Sharon to ring her solicitor.

Overhearing a conversation between Karen and Sharon, Ravi panics that things have gone horribly wrong and Keanu’s got them both into trouble.

Keanu promises Sharon that he didn’t know about the cocaine, later being given the chance to be let off if he snitches on his bosses to the police.

After being released, Keanu tells Ravi that he never gave the police any information on him. However, Ravi doesn’t trust him.

Ravi makes a phone call and then catches up with Keanu once more, seeking to get revenge on him for messing up the job. But as Keanu’s left for dead from a shock attack, was Ravi responsible? And will Keanu pull through?

Linda gets some bad news (Credit: BBC)

Linda gets some bad news about Janine

A grieving Linda is shocked as she receives a phone call about Janine’s sentence. Alfie does his best to support her but all Linda can think about is Mick.

Linda tells Alfie that she can’t host the Coronation Party as it just won’t feel right doing it without Mick. But, can Alfie convince her otherwise?

Sonia feels a fool (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Sonia misinterprets Reiss

As Reiss plans a big party, Sonia misinterprets him and starts thinking that he’s planning a birthday party for her.

Sonia feels so special and excitedly tells Kathy that Reiss is throwing a party for her. She’s never had someone care about her like this for a while.

However, as Reiss starts discussing his party plans again, Sonia realises that he’s planning a party for the coronation, not for her birthday.

Billy tries to ease the pressure for Jay (Credit: BBC)

Ben and Billy help Jay out

Billy helps Jay out by arranging for Ben to help cover his shifts at Cokers’ so that he can have time off to spend with Lola.

Jay’s taken aback by the kind gesture as Ben explains that he can still get a full pay packet whilst he’s not working.

Lola’s overcome with joy as Jay reveals that Billy’s given him time off for compassionate leave. She’s excited to make some special memories together.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

