EastEnders spoilers tonight: Billy left devastated as Lola drops a bombshell

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday April 25, 2023), Billy’s left devastated as Lola drops a huge bombshell on him.

Lola finally decides that now’s the time to tell Billy the upsetting truth about her prognosis, revealing that she’s only got months to live.

How will Billy cope upon hearing this awful news about Lola’s inevitable fate in EastEnders spoilers tonight?

Billy learns about Lola’s prognosis (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Billy’s devastated by Lola’s bombshell

Tonight, Billy’s excited as he talks about plans to take the family on a summer holiday to Portugal. However, his happiness is soon dampened when Lola drops a bombshell on him.

Billy’s heartbroken when Lola tells him that she’s only got months left to live. He’s left feeling angry and emotional.

Coming to terms with what’s to come, Lola later tells Jay that she needs to get some things in order before she dies. With this, she reveals her desire for Jay to adopt Lexi. But, will everyone agree with Lola’s wishes?

Zack focuses on Whitney (Credit: BBC)

Zack focuses on his future with Whitney

Martin supports Zack and tells him to focus on his future with Whitney and not rush into anything that he’s not ready for.

Later on, Nugget lectures Ravi on being ignorant about HIV, making him feel small in response to learning of Zack’s diagnosis.

Taking Martin’s advice, Zack speaks to Whitney and apologises for rushing her. He agrees to take thing slow with her. But, is their relationship now back on track?

Kim apologies to Howie (Credit: BBC)

Kim and Howie’s relationship is at risk

Tonight, Denise prompts Kim to fight for her relationship with Howie and do everything to try and win him back.

After a conversation with Denise, Kim heads to talk things through with Howie. She makes a heartfelt apology but then suggests that they break up.

She ends up telling Howie that he should end things with her if he can’t forgive her for crashing the car and putting Denzel’s life at risk. But, is this the end for Kim and Howie’s relationship?

