EastEnders spoilers tonight: Zack drops a bombshell

Spoilers for EastEnders tonight (April 24) reveal that Zack publicly shares his HIV diagnosis as he’s provoked by an amped-up, distracted Ben Mitchell. How will Ben and the punters at the Vic react to Zack’s revelation?

Elsewhere, while preparing for his boxing match against Martin, Ben struggles with some hard-hitting news. Then, Amy makes a plan to help Denise and Jack.

Meanwhile, Keanu has big plans for his family. And Billy returns home to find Lola waiting with some tragic news.

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Thinking of the future, Zack asks Ravi for a loan (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Zack reveals all

Zack is feeling good after telling Sharon and Martin about his HIV diagnosis. Thinking of the future, he gets excited about the idea of getting a flat with Whitney and trying for another baby when his viral load comes down. He approaches Ravi to talk about getting a loan for a deposit.

Zack tells Whitney that he wants to try for another child (Credit: BBC)

But when he shares his exciting news with Whit, she’s blindsided by the news. Is Whitney ready to move on with her life so soon after Peach’s death?

Later, Zack and Whitney visit The Vic with Martin and Whitney. There, he clashes with Ben, who accuses him of being a coward by refusing to fight at the gym boxing match. Zack tells Ben and the entire pub that he dropped out because he’s HIV positive. How will Ben and the Vic punters react?

There’s some upsetting news in store for Ben (Credit: BBC)

Ben takes out his rage on Martin

Elsewhere, Martin and Ben are getting ready for their boxing match. Phil brags to everyone that his son is going to win. Callum tries to talk Ben out of fighting, but Ben won’t listen.

Later, he is approached by a plain-clothed police officer. He’s shocked when the police officer tells him that Lewis has been arrested for rape again.

Against Callum’s advice, Ben prepares for the big fight (Credit: BBC)

At the gym, Callum arrives to find Ben limbering up for the fight. He tells Ben that he knows about Lewis – and begs him to reconsider fighting.

Ben ignores Callum’s pleas and heads into the ring to face down Martin. Full of pent-up anger, he prepares to trade blows. But who will win?

Amy makes a plan (Credit: BBC)

Amy worries over her parents

As the dust settles on last week’s revelations, Amy is determined to fix things. She secretly invites Denise to her school counselling session along with Jack. Can she broker peace between her parents?

Keanu fills Sharon in on his plans for Albie (Credit: BBC)

Keanu has big plans

Elsewhere, Keanu tells Sharon he wants to get Albie christened. He says that he’s determined to pay for everything.

Will bad blood between Sharon and Karen come between him and his plans? (Credit: BBC)

However, there’s tension between Sharon and Karen, who disapproves of their relationship. Can he give Albie the christening he deserves?

Lola steels herself to tell Billy the truth about her prognosis (Credit: BBC)

Billy’s home

After some time away from Walford, Billy arrives home from Portugal. But Lola worries about how she’s goin to break the devestating news about her tragic prognosis.

