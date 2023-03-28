In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday March 27, 2023), Lola got called in to the hospital a week early.

She then received her test results which revealed that she doesn’t have long left to live.

Fans have been left devastated to learn that Lola has even less time to live than thought.

Lola received some upsetting news (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lola received her test results

Last night, Lola was called in to the hospital a week early to receive her test results. At the hospital, the consultant told Lola that it wasn’t good news.

The MRI scan showed that her brain tumour was advancing again.

Lola then asked if this meant that she needed more chemo.

It was than revealed that Lola could be given another round of chemo but it would only be palliative.

Jay then asked how long Lola had left to live. Lola was given a maximum of six months left to live.

Lola was given six months to live (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans were devastated by Lola’s prognosis

EastEnders fans have been left devastated by Lola’s prognosis.

Although hints had been dropped she would be dead by Christmas – mainly with a framed photo on the bar in The Vic during the flashforward scenes last month – it now seems she has even less time left to live than that.

One viewer tweeted: “…six months at best…” I can’t…”

Lola has 6 months to live 💔. We obviously knew she was going to die before the end of the year but when you hear 6 months it’s shocking still 😥 #EastEnders — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) March 27, 2023

i knew it was coming but now we know lola is gonna pass in around 6 months makes sense but hurts so bad.. it is still such a mistake killing her off but i understand the story needed to be told. #Eastenders — faith ❤︎ lesbian law school attendee 🐝 (@lqvingsuki) March 27, 2023

Another fan commented: “Lola has six months to live. We obviously knew she was going to die before the end of the year but when you hear six months it’s shocking still.”

A third person wrote: “I knew it was coming but now we know Lola is gonna pass in around six months makes sense but hurts so bad… it is still such a mistake killing her off but I understand the story needed to be told.”

Lola’s making the most of what little time she has left (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: What’s next for Lola?

Lola only has six months left to live.

Later this week, she does her best to distract herself by putting all of her energy into her fundraiser.

But, when Lexi believes that she’ll get better, will Lola tell her daughter about her poor prognosis? Can Lola help Lexi accept that she’s going to die soon?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

