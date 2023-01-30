Spoilers for EastEnders tonight see Lola forced to come clean to daughter Lexi with the heartbreaking truth about her cancer prognosis.

How will Lexi react when she learns of her mum’s impending death?

In other spoilers, relations between Jack and Ricky Jr hit an all-time low.

Meanwhile, Reiss tries to help Sonia out with her money problems, Felix pitches an idea to Kathy and Zack worries about his financial obligations.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for tonight below.

A heartbroken Lola braces herself to tell Lexi that she’s dying (Credit: BBC)

Lola tells Lexi the heartbreaking truth

Lola worries when Lexi feigns illness to get the day off school.

Ben takes her in, but gets a call from the school to pick her up soon afterwards.

The family quickly realise that Lexi wants to stay with her mum 24/7 until she gets better.

Lola comes to the realisation that she needs to tell Lola the truth about her prognosis.

Can she go through with it?

How will Lexi react to the news that her mum isn’t going to get better?

Ricky Jr is determined to support Lily in her pregnancy (Credit: BBC)

Jack and Ricky Jr are at loggerheads

Jack is furious when he learns that Ricky Jr has offered to support Lily in bringing up their baby.

Denise tells Jack to watch his step, but he demands to meet with Stacey and Martin.

With the families gathered together, Jack tells them that they need to talk some sense into Lily.

However, Stacey insists that abortion is off the table.

Later, at McKlunky’s, Jack runs into Lily.

He tells her what life will be like as a teen mum.

When Stacey finds out, she storms over t0 No.27, and bans the whole family from having anything to do with the baby.

Devastated, Ricky Jr calls mum Sam.

Denise warns Jack that he’s out of order.

Jack is horrified when Ricky Jr leaves, moving in with Sam.

Reiss tries to help Sonia out with her money problems (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Reiss and Felix pitch money-spinning ideas

Sonia continues to worry about money.

Reiss tries to help, suggesting that she gets a lodger.

Will Sonia decide to follow through on Reiss’s advice?

Elsewhere, Felix pitches a drag queen night – inspired by Whitney’s stall – to Kathy.

Meanwhile, Zack is reminded of his financial responsibilities to Whitney and the baby.

