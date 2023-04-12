EastEnders spoilers tonight: Nish uncovers Eve and Suki’s affair?

EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal that Eve and Suki face backlash after their night together when snooping Nish apparently discovers evidence of their affair. But what does he know?

Meanwhile, Sam eyes up a life-changing business opportunity. Will she take it?

And Stacey’s money struggles continue – when she is hit with a massive electricity bill and she has no way of paying it, what will she do?

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

As Nish plays detective, Eve frantically tries to enlist Jack’s help (Credit: BBC)

Nish uncovers evidence of Suki’s affair

Growing increasingly desperate, Eve goes to Jack and asks if he wants the informant deal or not. But he remains sceptical.

However, she takes a risk in trying to get the evidence he needs. But will she be successful in incriminating Nish?

Meanwhile, there’s more trouble in store when Nish calls the hotel that Eve and Suki stayed at in Leeds. He learns that they only booked one room between the pair of them. Has he rumbled their affair?

Are Eve and Suki in danger? (Credit: BBC)

Sam eyes a business opportunity

Sam tries to talk to Phil about a promising business opportunity. However, he shrugs her off.

Afterwards, she approaches Jack. She tells him that Don, her ex-fiancee, has offered to put her up as the manager of a fancy new hotel in Spain. Jack is enraged at the prospect that she’ll abandon Ricky Jr. once more.

Later, Sam tells Honey about the situation. She explains that it’s a good opportunity to make money for the baby. Honey tells Sam that she should go for it, saying that it’ll be great for Sam and Ricky Jr.

Will Sam take Don’s job offer?

Jack is less than impressed by Sam’s business plans (Credit: BBC)

Stacey’s money troubles continue

Elsewhere, Stacey continues to struggle financially when she’s hit with a massive energy bill. She knows that she doesn’t have a chance of paying it off.

But what will she do?

