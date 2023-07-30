EastEnders bosses have axed a controversial character after seven years. The BBC soap will be saying goodbye to actress Lorraine Stanley after deciding to cut her character Karen Taylor from the Square.

According to The Sun Karen will be leaving Walford at the end of the year. A source said: “It’s always a tough call for bosses when deciding which characters will leave the soap, but it has to be done to keep storylines fresh and create new arcs for characters.

EastEnders bosses have axed Karen Taylor actress Lorraine Stanley (Credit: BBC)

“Lorraine had a great run on the soap and was a real scene stealer with her comic timing and she has certainly made her mark with fans.”

Since arriving in 2017, Karen has been something of a Marmite figure on the soap. Loud, brash and known for her perpetually showing bra strap – Karen was a single mum with countless children.

EastEnders bosses axe Karen Taylor

Though after her daughter Chantelle was murdered, her sons Chatham and Riley moved in with their dad and son Keegan moved to Germany, Karen’s been left with just two of her kids. Daughter Bernie now works in the cafe and the recently returned Keanu is on and off with Sharon Watts.

It is not yet known if Karen’s ex Mitch, and their grandchildren Mack and Mia will be leaving with Karen or not.

And while Karen has been a controversial figure, fans are stunned at her being axed. One said: “Absolutely wrong move! Karen is brilliant, definitely shouldn’t be axed.”

It is not yet known if Karen will leave alone or with others from EastEnders but she will leave this year (Credit: BBC)

Fans furious over Karen axing

A second raged: “She is about the only real person in that show. She shows what real life is like no posh house posh frocks n heels perfect make up. She’s a working mum doing everything to keep a roof over her kids heads.”

Another said: “Karen axing is a shock. Never the best character but worked as a background/secondary character. Definitely ones more worthy of leaving than she is.”

Read more: EastEnders fans threaten to switch off over Keanu scenes

A fourth said: “Karan axing is a shock as well. I know she’s not everybody’s cup of tea but I think she does work well as a background character proving some light relief.”

Earlier this month actress Lorraine announced her engagement. Lorraine wrote on Instagram: “Almost 10 years with you. I can now call you my fiancé, I can’t wait to marry you Mark Perez. I love you and Nancy so much!!!!! Xxx us forever xxx new chapter.”

She’s nearly been with her partner Mark Perez for 10 years, with the couple sharing a daughter together.

