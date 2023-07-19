EastEnders co-stars rush to congratulate Lorraine Stanley as she announces engagement news

EastEnders actress Lorraine Stanley has shared an exciting life update with her fans on social media today (Wednesday, July 18).

Sharing lots of family photos in a collage, Lorraine, who plays Karen Taylor in EastEnders, shared some happy news.

As she made the announcement, her EastEnders co-stars rushed to congratulate Lorraine.

Lorraine is engaged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine Stanley announces engagement news

On her Instagram page, Lorraine Stanley has shared a collage of family photos. The photos include memories of her and her partner alongside their daughter Nancy over the last ten years.

In the pictures, Lorraine could be seen at a concert, holding a glass of bubbles and smiling with her daughter and partner.

She then captioned the post with a special announcement – she’s engaged.

Lorraine wrote: “Almost 10 years with you, I can now call you my fiancé, I can’t wait to marry you Mark Perez, I love you and Nancy so much!!!!! Xxx us forever xxx new chapter.”

She’s nearly been with her partner Mark Perez for 10 years, with the couple sharing a daughter together.

Now, Lorraine’s excited to take the next step in their relationship following the engagement news.

Clair congratulate Lorraine (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Soap co-stars congratulate Lorraine on engagement

EastEnders co-stars have rushed to congratulate Lorraine Stanley on her engagement.

Lorraine’s on-screen daughter, Clair Norris, wrote: “Congratulations to you both and Nancy!! Love you all,” followed by three heart-eye emojis and a full-heart emoji.

Former co-star Danielle Harold aka Lola Pearce added: “Ahhh so excited love you both”

Navin Chowdhry simply sent his love by commenting two red heart emojis.

Ben Mitchell actor, Max Bowden, shared his joy, writing: “Best family”

Lorraine’s fans also sent their love, with one person commenting: “Congratulations to the both of you wishing you both all the best for the future”

Another fan also wrote: “Congratulations on your engagement @lorraine_stanley_ you so deserve all the happiness in the world”

