Katie Price smiling and Phillip Schofield inset
TV

Katie Price teases finally accepting Dancing On Ice gig now Phillip Schofield’s been axed

Has she finally given in?

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Katie Price has suggested that she might finally sign up to Dancing On Ice now following the news that Phillip Schofield will no longer be hosting.

The star has apparently been approached by ITV bosses for years but has repeatedly turned the gig down. Instead she has taken part in countless other reality TV shows such as I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity Big Brother.

With Phillip now out of the picture, will 2024 finally be the year we see Price on the ice?

Katie Price on I'm A Celeb
Katie Price took part in I’m A Celeb back in 2004, where she met ex husband Peter Andre (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price to be on Dancing On Ice?

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, Katie discussed her various reality TV appearances as the self-proclaimed “Queen of Reality TV”.

She said that her favourite show to be on had been I’m A Celeb “not because of who I met, but I did get two beautiful kids out of it”.

She also recalled the terrifying moment of abseiling over a cliff on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins which led to her eventually quitting the show.

Reflecting on what projects she might like to take on the future, Katie revealed: “I’ll tell you what they have asked me to do… Dancing On Ice, the past few years.”

They have asked me to do Dancing On Ice the past few years.

“I could do that, even though I’ve broke my feet, I could do that easily,” she claimed.

She also said that she would “love to do Strictly. Even though I can’t dance. Purely just for the outfits.”

And, with Katie’s recent “feud” with Phillip hitting the headlines, surely nothing is now stopping her from signing up…

Katie Price on Lorraine
Could Katie Price finally say yes to Dancing On Ice? (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2024

Dancing On Ice is set to return early next year. With regular host Phillip Schofield now axed from ITV there has been mounting speculation over who will be replacing him.

Amongst those rumoured to be taking over are Rochelle and Marvin Humes, Bradley Walsh and Jane McDonald.

Read More: Katie Price makes ‘ugly’ comments about daughter Princess’ appearance: ‘I’m not being cruel’

YouTube video player

Would you like to see Katie Price on Dancing On Ice? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Dancing On Ice Katie Price Phillip Schofield

Trending Articles

Police officers in uniform with a woman on the phone
Wife who bombarded husband with calls while he was watching football convicted of harassment
Holly Willoughby and Judy Finnigan on This Morning
This Morning legend Judy Finnigan blasts Holly Willoughby’s ‘dangerous’ side hustle
Prince Harry biting lip
Prince Harry’s sad ‘wish’ for Archie and Lilibet: ‘It must be hard for him’
Nick Benedict / Days Of Our Lives
Days Of Our Lives star Nick Benedict dies on 77th birthday following post-surgery complications
Iris and younger lover This Morning
This Morning guest Iris, 83, splits from Egyptian toyboy lover: ‘I’m not a lovesick teenager’
Murder in the Family Jennifer Cronin
‘My ex-husband burned my mother to death in front of me – I blame the police’