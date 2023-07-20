Katie Price teases finally accepting Dancing On Ice gig now Phillip Schofield’s been axed

Katie Price has suggested that she might finally sign up to Dancing On Ice now following the news that Phillip Schofield will no longer be hosting.

The star has apparently been approached by ITV bosses for years but has repeatedly turned the gig down. Instead she has taken part in countless other reality TV shows such as I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity Big Brother.

With Phillip now out of the picture, will 2024 finally be the year we see Price on the ice?

Katie Price took part in I’m A Celeb back in 2004, where she met ex husband Peter Andre (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price to be on Dancing On Ice?

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, Katie discussed her various reality TV appearances as the self-proclaimed “Queen of Reality TV”.

She said that her favourite show to be on had been I’m A Celeb “not because of who I met, but I did get two beautiful kids out of it”.

She also recalled the terrifying moment of abseiling over a cliff on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins which led to her eventually quitting the show.

Reflecting on what projects she might like to take on the future, Katie revealed: “I’ll tell you what they have asked me to do… Dancing On Ice, the past few years.”

They have asked me to do Dancing On Ice the past few years.

“I could do that, even though I’ve broke my feet, I could do that easily,” she claimed.

She also said that she would “love to do Strictly. Even though I can’t dance. Purely just for the outfits.”

And, with Katie’s recent “feud” with Phillip hitting the headlines, surely nothing is now stopping her from signing up…

Could Katie Price finally say yes to Dancing On Ice? (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2024

Dancing On Ice is set to return early next year. With regular host Phillip Schofield now axed from ITV there has been mounting speculation over who will be replacing him.

Amongst those rumoured to be taking over are Rochelle and Marvin Humes, Bradley Walsh and Jane McDonald.

