Celebrity Gogglebox star Jane McDonald handed huge boost as she’s ‘outright favourite’ for new TV job

Celebrity Gogglebox star Jane McDonald has been handed a huge boost today (Wednesday, June 21). The star has been being revealed to be the “outright favourite” for a new TV job.

The news comes not long after the star made her debut hosting the Soap Awards and confirmed her involvement in Celebrity Gogglebox.

Celebrity Gogglebox star Jane McDonald to land huge new TV role?

Jane could be set to land another huge TV role if the bookies are to be believed. The 60-year-old is reportedly the “outright favourite” to host a major ITV show next year.

According to William Hill, Jane is favourite to replace Phillip Schofield as host of Dancing On Ice in 2024. The bookies currently have her at 2/1 to replace the disgraced presenter on the programme.

“As rumours intensify about the future of another one of ITV’s hit shows, we’ve seen support for Jane McDonald to replace Phillip Schofield as presenter of Dancing On Ice,” Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill, said.

Celebrity Gogglebox star Jane McDonald to host Dancing On Ice 2024?

Lee then continued. “The former Loose Women presenter is 2/1 with us to be awarded the role after successfully deputising for Schofield during the British Soap Awards, making her the favourite to line up alongside Holly Willoughby on the ice next January,” he said.

“Should ITV decide against McDonald, a trio of experienced ITV presenters will be waiting in the wings, including Joel Dommett (3/1), Dermot O’Leary (6/1) and Maya Jama (7/1),” he then added.

Other favourites for the gig include Ashley Banjo (8/1) and Rylan Clark (8/1).

ITV want Jane for the role?

This news comes not long after it was reported that ITV is looking to sign Jane up to host Dancing On Ice 2024.

“Jane is now the favourite to replace Phillip on Dancing on Ice when it returns next year,” an insider told the Sunday Mirror. ” She did a great job hosting the Soap Awards earlier this month and bosses are keen to sign her up.”

They then added: “She had people in stitches – and they love how frank she is, while also being very warm.”

However, ITV denied the reports. They sent ED! a statement. “This is pure speculation and we will not be confirming our talent for the 2024 series until later in the year.”

